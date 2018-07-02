© Maksim Blinov / Sputnik

Aeroflot Russian Airlines has won three top prizes at the 2018 World Travel Awards, retaining the title of Europe's Leading Airline and Europe's Leading Airline - Business Class.Aeroflot also won the title of Europe's Leading Airline to Asia. Known unofficially as the Oscars of the tourism industry, the World Travel Awards took place on June 30 in Athens."The victory in three prestigious World Travel Awards is a landmark result, a confirmation of our strong entry into the elite of the global industry, and we are particularly proud of the victory in a new nomination, Europe's Leading Airline to Asia. Europe to Asia route is the world's freest and most competitive air transport market," Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev said.The company noted that World Travel Awards is not the only prize it recently won. The carrier was also recognized as the leading European airline for the second year in a row by users of TripAdvisor, the largest travel site worldwide. TripAdvisor users named Aeroflot the best in three categories: Travellers' Choice Award Premium Economy in Europe, Best Business Class in Europe and Best Airline in Russia.Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier serving 146 destinations in 52 countries. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers.