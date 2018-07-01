© David Shankbone/Flickr

In eight minutes on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Thursday night, film director Michael Moore called President Trump the devil, said the majority of Americans are liberal, and called for the abolition of the Electoral College.Moore showed a clip of his "documentary" on Trump, "Fahrenheit 11/9," where he visits Mar-a-Lago and confronts the president, who he called the "Devil.""Michael Moore, were you civil?" Colbert asked."I am as civil as any Eagle Scout, Catholic altar boy could be when confronted with the devil," he responded."What do you make of these calls for civility?""The calls that are coming from the uncivil, asking Democrats, who are usually so wimpy and weak and, 'Oh, it's okay, we'll take half of universal health care, we don't need the whole thing.' That's how our side sounds all the time. We're constantly giving in, and then a few people want to stand up and say, 'No, I've had enough. That's it,'" Moore said, ignoring the popular Saul Alinsky radical playbook for the Left, Rules for Radicals."And we don't have to be violent," he continued. "We have to remain nonviolent but if the worse that's gonna happen to anybody in the Trump administration is that they don't get to have a chicken dinner in Virginia...I mean, I don't know. If it were just that we had these differences, I don't think it's right to throw Sarah Sanders out of the restaurant because I disagree with her politically. If I see her come into my movie, I'm not gonna say, 'You can't see my movie.'""But that's not what's going on right now. We're not talking about political differences," Moore said. "We're talking about thousands of children being kidnapped from their parents and put in jails.""This is not who we are, is it?" Moore asked.The audience cheered, "No!"Colbert asked Moore what happens next."We've got a gerrymandered Congress, because of the Electoral College essentially a gerrymandered presidency, and therefore you end up with a gerrymandered Supreme Court."What is the end game here, because you don't want to end this in anything violent or some sort of really revolutionary confrontation, you want a political change at the end of this," Colbert asked. "Do you have any hope for that because you have to hold out hope for that?""I couldn't come on this show if I didn't have hope," Moore said.He asked Colbert whether he cries when he reads the news.Colbert and Moore said they both do."The only way we're going to stop this is eventually we're all going to have to put our bodies on the line. You're gonna have to be willing to do this. When I see those children down in Brownsville, I don't see them as somebody else's children, I see them as my children - those are my children."He called on the nation to act like they were taught in "Catholic school" and "Bible school.""The majority of Americans are very liberal. They take the liberal position on most issues: They believe women should be paid the same as men. They believe that there's climate change. Go down the list. They don't believe people should be thrown in jail for smoking marijuana.""We, the Democrats, have won the presidency, the popular vote, in 6 of the last 7 presidential elections. The Republicans have only won once since 1988, in 2004 with Bush. That's the only time they've won the popular vote. The country we live in doesn't want the Republicans in the White House. We're the majority.""Electoral College - get rid of it, Democrats," Moore concluded.Watch the full interview: