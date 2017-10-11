No matter how much pathetic propaganda or silly 'human interest' pieces on CNN trying to make illegals look like angels we should be thankful for instead of the trespassing criminals they are, America is NOT buying it.
Americans want LEGAL Americans put first and illegals OUT.
From WashingtonExaminer
Most Americans support President Trump's immigration reform plans that aim to cut illegal entries and boost the hiring of legal Americans, according to a new survey just being circulated.
Despite charges from Democratic leaders like Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi that the "vast majority of Americans" decry Trump's America First focus, the new survey shows that many of the president's policies are supported by 70 percent to 80 percent of the public.
And they reject the media's description that the new White House list of immigration reforms issued Sunday night is "hardline."
Said a Trump official, "The administration's immigration priorities represent the mainstream view of the overwhelming majority of Americans."
Late Sunday, the White House offered a list of demands in return for a deal that would let some 700,000 recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals stay in the U.S. The list included funding of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, hiring more Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and immigration judges, E-Verify, and the punishment of sanctuary cities.
Officials said that president has other immigration plans to unveil, but they won't be tied to any DACA deal.
The poll was completed by National Research Inc., and The Polling Company August 11-13. According to the analysis, 1,201 were interviewed, a third each via landline, internet and cellular phone.
The key findings:
- 71 percent call on companies to offer jobs to Americans before foreign workers.
- 82 percent of voters support a law that would strengthen sentencing penalties for illegals who had previously been deported and strengthens laws against illegal immigrants who commit crimes in the U.S.
- 76 percent want more ICE officers.
- 75 percent support Trump's focus on jailing MS-13 members
- 73 percent believe immigrants must be able to support themselves financially.
- By a 2-to-1 margin, voters support limiting the number of immigrants who are seeking to live here just because their relatives do, so-called "chain migration."
- 59 percent said new immigrants should be required to speak English.
- 64 percent back legislation that would create a point system based on factors such as English speaking ability, education levels and job skills to rank applicants for the 140,000 employment-based green cards that are granted annually by the United States.