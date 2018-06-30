© Pixabay



Russian parents who have large families "have chosen for themselves a happy, grateful, but very difficult and responsible path that is full of inconvenience and suffering, demanding colossal devotion," Vladimir Putin told the audience at the awards ceremony for the Order of Parental Glory."Support for the family has been and remains one of the unconditional state priorities," by Putin added. "We need to increase the birth rate," he said. He noted that this was "a reflection and continuation of the changes taking place in our country."The President explained that a parent who wants large family needs confidence that their children will be able to access quality education, health care, and housing. "We consistently work in all these areas, and we will continue to do this," the Russian leader said.Russia has extended their maternity capital programme. From the beginning of 2018, mortgages have been subsidized for families in which second and third children are born. "I expect that the programme to increase the availability of nurseries, which we are launching after a similar project for kindergartens, will also bring people the necessary results. . . . Active work on these areas will continue," Putin said.In closing, Putin acknowledged that despite a number of measures taken to support families, more needs to be done. "We will try to do everything to support such families, as the state continues to pay constant attention to this; I want to assure you of this. We know that we have not done all we could do. We will work on it," he said.