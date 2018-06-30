Radical left devastated by Clinton's defeat

This awakening is what the elites fear---this is why they expend tremendous resources to keep us distracted and blind to reality," he observed.

It does not matter if a Republican or a Democrat is in the White House, the foreign policy goals of the US elite remain the same, according to Walt Peretto, a writer and researcher based in Washington, DC.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that President Donald Trump will warn his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin not to intervene in the upcoming midterm elections.Pompeo made the comment during a Senate subcommittee hearing, aimed at covering several foreign policy challenges for the United States."I'm confident that when the president meets with Vladimir Putin he will make clear that meddling in our elections is completely unacceptable," said the former CIA director.A one-on-one summit between Trump and Vladimir Putin is now scheduled for July 16 in Helsinki. And, US National Security Adviser John Bolton is meeting with Russian officials in Moscow to prepare for the summit.Peretto said, "Putin had clearly expressed during the campaign two years ago that he would rather have Trump in the presidency instead of Hillary Clinton--citing fears that a Clinton presidency would result in a more belligerent foreign policy against the Middle East and perhaps nations like China and Russia. These sentiments have been used to accuse Russia of interfering in the US election process by computer hacking and other means."This supposed interference was designed to help Trump gain the presidency. This narrative has also been used to blame Hillary Clinton's loss on illegal foreign intervention and to fill up the Western left-leaning news cycles with endless analysis of this supposed scheme," he added."The people who are the true decision makers in Western societies are nestled above the political systems where they regulate the economy and plan for the future of global society."The narrative of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign provides fuel to the radical left who are devastated and angry that Hillary Clinton is not the president."Trump on the other hand is a tool of the Zionist agenda that also has called for a belligerent foreign policy against Syria and Iran," the writer said.. In the United States, the Republican ideology appeals to their constituency and the Democratic ideology appeals to their constituency in a psychological stranglehold which we all need to break out of if we the people are to objectively begin to see sociopolitical reality and begin making decisions with clear minds.