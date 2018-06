© Getty Images/KJN



'Conventional wisdom'

"Rep. Ellison's remarks are both deeply disturbing and disqualifying... Additionally, whether intentional or not, his words raise the spectre of age-old stereotypes about Jewish control of our government, a poisonous myth that may persist in parts of the world where intolerance thrives," the ADL statement said.

'The landscape is changing'

"The landscape is changing, there is greater distance between the positions taken by congressional leaders on the Democratic side," said Bisharat. "The cost of criticising Israel may be diminishing."

"The final arrangement will be a peace deal neither side wants, but everyone needs. Ultimately, Israel will have to acknowledge its wrongdoings as the sovereign state and accept the Palestinian's rights to self-determination, independence and equality," Campa-Najjar said in a statement to the San Diego Tribune.

Taking the middle ground

As the US mid-term legislative elections approach,Still, at least three of those candidates have secured their party's nomination, challenging a prevalent norm in US politics where being perceived as hostile to Israel can be a career-ending taboo.who is running for Congress from San Diego, was. Campa-Najjar's grandfather, Muhammad Youssef al-Najjar, was an officer in the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) who wasVarious US and Israeli media outlets, including Haaretz, the San Diego Tribune and the Times of Israel, slammed Campa-Najjar's grandfather, calling him a "terrorist".when a group of Palestinian gunman seized and killed 11 Israeli athletes at the Olympic games in Germany. While distancing himself from his grandfather,took a hit in her campaign when a book she wrote that criticised Israeli-US relations came to light.Last month, the Virginia Republican Party called on the Democratic Party to withdraw support for Cockburn, saying thatwhich can be documented over at least the past 25 years".The Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania refused to endorse Wallace accordingly.In mainstream US politics, denouncing Israel can prove costly. Paul Findley, a former congressman from Illinois, says he was taken down by the Israel lobby for condemning Israel.George Bisharat, a professor at Hastings College of the Law and a commentator on the Palestine-Israel conflict, said"When the pro-Israel lobby wants to put its resources against the candidate, it can do so, and do so with success," Bisharat told Middle East Eye.In 2016, Congressman Keith Ellison was vying for chair of the Democratic National Convention (DNC). He was endorsed by progressive leader Bernie Sanders and had the support of Chuck Schumer, the current Senate minority leader and a strong supporter of Israel.Late into his campaign, Ellison was denounced for statements he had made against Israel.Days before the vote, DNC members received an email saying "electing Keith Ellison would send the wrong message. I urge you to consider instead a candidate who will unify the party, bring in Independents, and continue our strong tradition of maintaining a robust US-Israel bond".Last year in Illinois, local politicianwho was vying for governorship in 2017. However, after it became known thatBiss dropped him from his campaign. Biss subsequently lost the Democratic primary.Omar Baddar, deputy director of the Arab American Institute, said condemning Israel is not politically safe in the US. "It is conventional wisdom that you cannot criticise Israel in American politics," Baddar told MEE.However, there has been a recent shift in the political environment that is allowing room for Israel's opponents, analysts say.It is partly because of a leftward drift of the Democratic Party, along with the leadership of Senator Bernie Sanders.in the American political environment, said Baddar.Bisharat echoed Baddar's sentiments.On Tuesday, 28-year-old activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York, who had called on Democrats to speak out against the "massacre" in Gaza, defeated top Democratic Congressman Joe Crowley in the primaries.While Keith Ellison did not become the chair of the DNC, he did become deputy chair and his career remains intact, despite the attacks against him."I believe that Ellison will survive. And that the battle will solidify the place of Palestinian solidarity inside the Democratic Party," wrote Phillip Weiss on Mondoweiss, a left-leaning news website reporting on Palestine, Israel, and the US.The candidates in the mid-term elections have continued to speak out about the Palestine-Israel conflict.to the Palestine-Israel issue, insisting that he still supports the sovereignty of Israel. The 28-year-old candidate was born and raised in California, but he lived in Gaza for four years as a child before returning to San Diego."Ammar's experience in Gaza, where he witnessed war and poverty, emboldened him to become a strong supporter of peace and economic justice," reads a statement on his campaign website.Cockburn also remains steadfast in the defence of her views. Her book, Dangerous Liaison, was written during her career as a journalist. She had a long career as a reporter, working for CBS, NBC, and PBS."Yes, the US should support Israel, and yes, the US should be supporting, to some degree, the Palestinian Authority," Cockburn said at a Jewish congregation in Charlottesville.In Pennsylvania, thehighlighting his contributions to BDS-linked groups as well as his support for the Iran nuclear deal.Wallace responded to these charges by saying in a statement: "I am committed to working to preserve our nation's commitment to Israel, to a nuclear-free Iran, and to a peaceful two-state solution."Campa-Najjar came in second behind Republican incumbent Duncan Hunter in California's 50th Congressional district.Scott Wallace won the Democratic primary election for Pennsylvania's First District, and Leslie Cockburn also secured the Democratic nomination for Virginia's Fifth District. All three candidates will be running in districts that voted for Donald Trump in 2016.