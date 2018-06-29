© Reuters



The US Army's headquarters in South Korea, located in the capital Seoul since the end of WWII, has moved to a $11bn base in the rural south - away from mass protest rallies and the North's guns.Brooks, who also leads the UN forces stationed on the Korean Peninsula, added that it "represents the significant investment in the long-term presence of US Forces Korea."Transferring the army command center from the Yongsan Garrison in the nation's capital was welcomed by South Korea's President Moon Jae-in. The move "will ensure better conditions for USFK operations in a stable fashion," he said in a statement. Painting a bright picture of the upcoming "Pyeongtaek era" in the US-South Korean partnership, Moon expressed hope that the two nations will upgrade their bond from a "military alliance" and a "comprehensive alliance" to a "great alliance."The US 2nd Infantry Division, currently stationed north of Seoul at Camp Red Cloud, is also expected to move to Camp Humphreys sometime in the future.Pyongyang has thousands of artillery pieces deployed in the area and conducts large-scale 'fire drills'.The main command center in Seoul also served as the symbol of the US Army's presence in the country and attracted protests.A wave of large protests against the plans to deploy THAAD anti-ballistic missile batteries in September led to clashes with the police.