Russia's northwestern Vologda region will give out unused land to Russian citizens. The program, which started in the country's Far East, has proven to be popular.The bill on free land in Vologda will be introduced in the regional parliament in September and is likely to be introduced starting January. According to the program launched in Russia's Far East, free land can be used for any lawful purpose, but the new owners cannot rent, sell, or give the land away for five years.Foreigners are also eligible to use the land, but the registration of full property rights is only possible after the recipient becomes a naturalized citizen. The program started in June 2016 for the local populations of the Far East, and from February 2017 it became available for all Russians.Vologda will give out 468,000 hectares of vacant agricultural land in 14 remote areas of the region. These lands will be used for farming and raising livestock.Russia has about 43 million hectares of farmland that is not used for its intended purpose. President Vladimir Putin ordered the land be given out to Russian citizens.The area of Vologda region is split between the basins of the White Sea, the Baltic Sea, and the Caspian Sea. Lake Onega, one of the biggest freshwater lakes in Europe, is located in the region.