: President Trump said from the White House that he has an excellent list of potential justices to replace Kennedy and they will begin the process "immediately." It's reportedly the same list of 25 individuals he used to choose Neil Gorsuch. Trump commended Justice Kennedy's "tremendous vision" during his years on the bench.: Some media are hearing that Trump is ready to nominate and get a new justice confirmed before the midterms. That, ABC's Jonathan Karl notes, will be a "monumental task" because Democrats will do everything to prevent it.Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday. The 81-year-old justice was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1988.Judicial experts have begun reacting to the news."Justice Kennedy is a most dedicated public servant, having served on the High Court for over thirty years," Leonard Leo, Outside Advisor to the President for Judicial Nominations, said.Scott Keller, former law clerk of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and current Solicitor General of Texas, had nothing but kind words for his old boss."It was a distinct honor to clerk for Justice Kennedy, and I wish him and his wife Mary all the best in retirement," he said in a statement.Conservatives and Republican lawmakers are cheering the news because the vacancy will give President Trump an opportunity to appoint another Neil Gorsuch-like nominee.