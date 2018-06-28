The plane crashed while landing at the Mumbai Airport

The plane crashed while landing at the Mumbai Airport
Indian police say a chartered plane belonging to a state government has crashed in a busy district of Mumbai, the country's financial and entertainment capital.

It is unclear how many people were on board the aircraft, five people have been found dead, the police said.

"Five people have succumbed to their injuries after the chartered plane crashed, including one pilot, three co-passengers and a pedestrian," a Mumbai police spokesman said.

Social media users have posted numerous photos and videos of the crash.


Flames and black smoke were seen rising from the wreckage. A large crowd gathered around the debris.




DETAILS TO FOLLOW