A vehicle and two Hamas "observation posts" have been targeted and destroyed by Israeli Defense Forces, while the Iron Dome anti-missile system has intercepted at least three rockets fired at Israel from Gaza.A "barrage of projectiles" was launched towards southern Israel after IAF aircraft and IDF tanks shelled the militant organization's targets inside the enclave."The Hamas terror organization will bear the consequences for facilitating terror and instability," the IDF said.On Tuesday night sirens sounded in Hof Ashkelon, Sha'ar HaNegev and Eshkol Regional Councils whenOne of the projectiles was intercepted by the IDF's Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. Afterwards,Earlier in the day,Over the last couple of weeks,during the Great March of Return protests along the Gaza-Israeli border since late March.In order to put a halt to these terrorist activities,restricting it to medical treatment purposes only. The IDF and the IAF, meanwhile, intensified the crackdown on Hamas, which they hold fully responsible for the upsurge in cross-border violence.