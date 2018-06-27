Earth Changes
Viewer captures fire rainbow during drive in Galveston, Texas
ABC13
Mon, 25 Jun 2018 13:31 UTC
Technically, it's neither a rainbow nor fire.
The National Weather Service says it is actually called a circumhorizontal arc that forms when you have ice crystals in high clouds.
It's a beautiful sight. Grab your camera if you see another fire rainbow!
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Viewer captures fire rainbow during drive in Galveston, Texas
- Sundog appears over Cornwall, UK
- Conservative street artist Sabo creates Nazi-style posters emblazoned with DNC symbol to show how Leftists have become modern-day Nazis
- More Civil War signs? Conservatives advise Trump aides to arm themselves as leftist rage escalates
- Trump's trade rep claims US has the right to impose tariffs but it's against the rules for other countries to do the same
- Tide continues to turn: Candidate who said 'Dems can't be silent anymore' about Israeli 'massacre' topples party leader in primary shocker
- 11 killed, 15 injured in twin blasts in Afrin, Syria
- Get your new World Citizen card today! (VIDEO)
- Prince William visits Occupied Palestine to meet with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas
- Setting the record straight: George Orwell didn't spy for British Intelligence nor was he a crypto-Right-winger
- Syrian Araby Army slices through US-backed terrorists in Daraa - attacks ISIS on border with Israeli-occupied Golan
- Russian press review: Why Trump's hawkish adviser is coming to Moscow and why Israel struck Syria
- Mutually nonconsensual: Title IX case shows the absurdity of university sex crime
- Woman breaks into home of ex-boyfriend and forces him to have sex while wielding a machete
- UK Ministry of Justice announces sexist policy of only jailing female offenders for violent crimes
- Restrictions on religious freedom on the rise globally - Christians and Muslims most widely targeted
- Saudi Arabia to increase production of oil to record levels
- BMW warns Brexit could force closure of factories due to customs delays
- Medvedev gives orders to prepare reciprocal anti-US sanctions similar to those Europe and China made
- Trump keeps up attack on 'unhinged' Maxine Waters, says 'I'm not going anywhere!'
- Trump's trade rep claims US has the right to impose tariffs but it's against the rules for other countries to do the same
- Russian press review: Why Trump's hawkish adviser is coming to Moscow and why Israel struck Syria
- Medvedev gives orders to prepare reciprocal anti-US sanctions similar to those Europe and China made
- Trump keeps up attack on 'unhinged' Maxine Waters, says 'I'm not going anywhere!'
- Bolton arrives in Moscow to visit with Putin - Summit between Trump and Putin agreed upon
- Mueller goes after Trump ally Erik Prince's phones, computer
- SOTT Focus: Why Israel's Expansionist and Ethnic-Cleansing Ambitions Will Fail
- Ukraine expels RT & Rossiya 24 journalists invited to OSCE press freedom event
- Moscow: UK attempt to turn OPCW into 'politicized prosecutorial body' will undermine int'l security
- Flashback: FBI agents ready to revolt over Comey's poor handling of Clinton probe
- Austria launches migrant 'deterrent' drill involving helicopters, hundreds of soldiers & police
- The end of the Bilderberg era is well on its way
- 'Total transparency!' Trump calls for live televised hearing of Strozk and 'other hating frauds' at FBI, DOJ
- 'We don't need the West': Assad to ban foreign money for Syria's reconstruction
- US meddling machine NED boasts of 'laying groundwork for insurrection' against Nicaraguan government
- Hillary trashes America's electoral college during Oxford speech
- World's senior Orthodox Bishop won't back Ukraine's breakaway extremist church - And neither will believers
- US informs southern Syrian 'rebels' they're on their own
- How Comey intervened to kill an immunity deal for Assange and Wikileaks
- Trump threatens Harley-Davidson with tariffs if company moves production abroad
- Conservative street artist Sabo creates Nazi-style posters emblazoned with DNC symbol to show how Leftists have become modern-day Nazis
- More Civil War signs? Conservatives advise Trump aides to arm themselves as leftist rage escalates
- Tide continues to turn: Candidate who said 'Dems can't be silent anymore' about Israeli 'massacre' topples party leader in primary shocker
- 11 killed, 15 injured in twin blasts in Afrin, Syria
- Prince William visits Occupied Palestine to meet with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas
- Syrian Araby Army slices through US-backed terrorists in Daraa - attacks ISIS on border with Israeli-occupied Golan
- Mutually nonconsensual: Title IX case shows the absurdity of university sex crime
- Woman breaks into home of ex-boyfriend and forces him to have sex while wielding a machete
- UK Ministry of Justice announces sexist policy of only jailing female offenders for violent crimes
- Restrictions on religious freedom on the rise globally - Christians and Muslims most widely targeted
- Saudi Arabia to increase production of oil to record levels
- BMW warns Brexit could force closure of factories due to customs delays
- Russia military developing 'research units' manned by contract servicemen
- Poland changes mind on controversial Holocoaust law, won't put offenders in prison
- Ya think? Dems fear call to shame Trump admin officials will cost votes in midterms
- Tennessee police arrested after they tortured a teen in a restraint chair with a taser
- German minister criticized for justifying wearing burkini at swim lessons as pragmatic solution
- Explosion reported at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, Texas
- How the World Cup is destroying America's narrative on Russia
- The Left is playing a dangerous game
- Setting the record straight: George Orwell didn't spy for British Intelligence nor was he a crypto-Right-winger
- 6 trade wars that shook the global economy
- Hundreds of skulls reveal scale, skill, and the history of human sacrifice in Aztec capital
- Enemy of the state: The gruesome assassination of Leon Trotsky
- SOTT Focus: Laughably fake 'reconstruction' of Julius Caesar's face unveiled by Dutch archaeologist
- What the British really did to India
- The Saker interviews Michael A. Hoffman II
- Inside The Deep State: "If Only We'd Listened To Ike"
- 3,000-year-old geoglyphs in Peru may depict the heavens
- Demystifying the myths of Israel's Six-Day War
- Ancient political propaganda: Electoral slogans uncovered from ruins of Pompeii
- Scotsman's letter proves the slaughter of Aborigines
- 5000-year-old stone balls continue to baffle archaeologists
- Why did Stone Age villagers so far from the sea suffer "surfers ear"?
- Have humans been sailing the seas for a million years?
- 'Demographic threat': The real reason Israel turned the Gaza Strip into an open-air prison
- 1700 year old mummified Hun warrior finally in museum with his bow and 'whistling arrows'
- 3500 year old pipe reveals Americans were smoking tobacco much earlier than previously thought
- Israel's secret history of assassinations
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Lord of the Underworld: The Secret Life of Carl Jung
- Russian scientists improve neural network's ability to 'deep learn'
- A memory for emotion: Horses can make facial expressions just like humans
- The echos of space-time that suggest a new theory of reality
- Super volcano surprise! Geologists find a giant blob of magma under Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts
- ISS launches spacecraft intended to clean up alarming quantities of space junk orbiting Earth
- Former Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert Work: China to be '1st mover' in military hi-tech, US 'perilously close' to lag behind
- Second Chinese space station plunged towards Earth and no one knows why
- How your brain creates the illusion of time
- Researchers find that air pollution can cloud your morality, increase anxiety and lead to unethical behavior
- California scientists successfully grow Neanderthal mini-brains
- People who anthropomorphize are actually smarter than those who don't
- A new study out of Oxford university says humans might be the only civilization in the observable universe
- 'The cow': Astronomers puzzled by incredibly bright and fast mystery burst from space
- Horses know when something's amiss
- A plan to exterminate mosquitoes just received major funding from the Gates Foundation
- Brain cells once thought to disappear during development were just found in adults
- Consciously quantum: Do we create our own reality?
- Energy-hungry aliens are snatching stars and storing them in mega-structures, says new study
- New IBM computer makes its debut in public debate
- 'Once in a blue dune': NASA shares striking image of Mars' Loyt crater
- Viewer captures fire rainbow during drive in Galveston, Texas
- Sundog appears over Cornwall, UK
- Antarctica is even colder than scientists thought
- Global cooling: Record cold in Slovakia
- Global cooling: Winter returns to Romania - In the summer
- Dead humpback whale found at Boatswain Point, South Australia
- Global cooling: Residents of Cape Breton Highlands, Nova Scotia wake up to summer snow
- Lightning bolt kills a dozen cows in Henryetta, Oklahoma
- 'Colossus waking up': Irazú volcano eruption triggers evacuations in Ecuador's Galapagos Islands
- "Child of Krakatoa": Mount Anak Krakatau on alert following small eruption and increased thermal radiation levels
- 'Biggest fire in living memory': Moorland blaze reignites and rages for days in Saddleworth, UK
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Summer snow in Europe, snow rescues and Arctic below normal temperatures
- Signs and Portents: Mutant calf with two heads born on farm in Poland
- Ominous looking roll cloud filmed over Memphis, Tennessee
- Wrong place, wrong time: Thousands of miles from its normal range a Crested Caracara turns up in Bella Coola, British Columbia
- Flash floods hit Singapore - Nearly 8 inches of rainfall in 4 hours, more than the entire June average
- Climate panic: Arctic and Antarctic ice are increasing, not decreasing
- Global cooling: Summer snow falls and settles on the ground in parts of central Newfoundland, Canada
- Global cooling: Nearly 8 inches of snow falls at Kitzsteinhorn ski resort in the Austrian Alps in high summer
- Wrong place, wrong time: Ultra rare bird which normally summers at eastern-most end of Asia turns up in Sri Lanka
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball arrives with a boom, lights up sky in New Zealand
- 'Look, a Foo Fighter!' Meteor fireball lights up rock concert in the Netherlands
- Bright fireball spotted over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteorites recovered in Yunnan, China, following spectacular meteor fireball event
- California resident captures 'giant flash' of meteor on home surveillance camera
- Missile or space rock? Mystery object spotted over Washington state island, military denies missile launch
- Space rock? Mystery 'explosion' and 'flash' leaves residents baffled in Ruthin, North Wales
- Loud boom heard, felt in northern Arkansas and south central Missouri (Update)
- Asteroid might have impacted Earth over South Africa on Saturday
- Fireball captured blazing across China - Sonic boom reported, possibility of meteorites
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea
- Space rock? Loud house-shaking boom heard in southern California
- Meteor fireball seen in skies above Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Fireball? Unexplained boom, flash of light recorded on Ohio home security camera
- Meteor fireball captured in Tucson, Arizona sky
- Asteroid 3 times larger than Chelyabinsk making close approach... TODAY!
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- DNA vaccines and the permanent alteration of human genetics
- Book review: 'Aroused' recounts the fascinating history of hormone research
- Herpes virus contributes to Alzheimer's disease says new study
- Persistent and insidious: Nonstick chemicals can really stick around - in your body
- CRISPR's catch-22: Two new studies warn the gene editing tool can trigger cancer
- FDA approves USA's first marijuana-based medication
- How to boost your natural killer cells: Your first-line defense against influenza and other diseases
- Study finds blue light exposure lowers melatonin, affects sleep
- The skin condition that can be a sign of diabetes
- Best of the Web: Former FDA chief admits 'We have failed in giving nutritional advice to people'
- The Peril on Your Plate: New documentary examines the effects on human health of genetic engineering and chemical agriculture (VIDEO)
- 'Generation Zapped' - Could wifi be giving our children cancer?
- More Toxic Truth: New evidence for banning RoundUp weedkiller
- Forgotten history: The fight against vaccines is well over 100 years old
- A new understanding of Alzheimer's disease causes and cures
- New study to investigate the dangers of glyphosate exposure - what impact is it having on the health of our pets?
- What types of germs are lurking on your dish towel?
- Don't get rid of your tonsils and adenoids
- Metastatic cancer gorges on fructose in the liver
- Brush with a venomous caterpillar sends Florida teen to the emergency room
- The strong personality trait that is linked to empathy
- Study finds narcissists' 'heightened sense of self-worth' gives them a 'mental toughness' to succeed at work, in love and education
- Activism without working to understand yourself is not of any real value
- The holonomic brain: the holographic nature of consciousness and reality
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Diving Into the Collective Unconscious: Where Jung Went Wrong
- Debunking an age-old adage: Putting yourself in someone else's shoes only gives you the impression you know them better
- The APA/DSM pedophilia controversy: Orientation or disorder?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Interview With Dr. Valdeane Brown - Nonlinear Dynamic Thinking With NeurOptimal Neurofeedback
- Loneliness on the rise among Americans, experts warn it's making us sick
- Study: Psychedelic drugs promote neural plasticity in rats and flies
- 6 tales of children who remember their past lives
- New study says yoga and meditation don't necessarily reduce ego
- David 'Son of Sam' Berkowitz: Faker, crazy, or possessed?
- Distracted, screen obsessed parents: What happens when we don't engage with our children
- Does Neurofeedback have the potential to help people overcome anxiety and depression?
- Could some serial killers be possessed?
- Surreal or nonsensical things can make you smarter
- 'Helicopter parents' are to blame for the excess of feelings and poor social skills of Millennials
- Research finds marriage helps ward off heart disease and stroke
- 14 thought-control tactics narcissists use to dominate and confuse people
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Haunted? Three year old child's terrifying 'imaginary mum'
- A warning for the people who want aliens to land on earth
- Bigfoot prophecy? Davy Crockett's mysterious warning to flee the Alamo
- Another Roswell 'witness' with nothing to back up their story
- Mysterious Men in Black question Pennsylvania residents about unexplained booms
- 4 sounds that might mean you have a ghost haunting
- Prominent psychiatrist says 'genuine victims of demonic possession who seek exorcisms should NOT be ignored'
- Is this the Loch Ness Monster? Tourist films 'creature' swimming towards Urquhart Bay
- Confidential military report analyzes recent Navy Tic Tac UFO encounters near California coast
- UFO-Paranormal connection: Pentagon's secret UFO program investigated 'poltergeist activity, invisible entities'
- North Carolina: Of mysterious lights in the sky
- Resident shocked as 'electrical cloud' filmed above RAF base in Buckinghamshire, UK
- UFO videos filmed at 'magic town' of Tepoztlan, Mexico
- Get your new World Citizen card today! (VIDEO)
- The Donald is Divine: Trump is worshiped as a god in Indian village
- Foreigners thought that US travel ban was to keep people from leaving
- The horror! Beer shortages in Russia as World Cup fans drink cities dry
- Real friend or prankster? Debunking the viral 'man vs alligator' video
- Newly announced 'Space Force' will operate from giant spherical space station
- 'Good morning! Got any honey?' Bear breaks into California home through window
- Reddit user pokes major hole in Flat Earth 'logic' with a camera and a basketball
- 'Only in Florida': Alligator rambles across airport runway, shocking passengers
- Daring raccoon captivates the internet by scaling St. Paul skyscraper
- Respect the slipper: Crimean safari park director uses footwear to discipline misbehaving felines
- Cuddly oracle cat makes prediction on outcome of World Cup opening match
- Starbucks 180,000 employees radicalized after anti-bias training - 'Coffee cultivation merely extends the system of colonial oppression'
- Sage Chinese police advice on how to survive a knife attack
- "Pothole Killer" falls into sinkhole in Niagara Falls, New York
- "You don't need to investigate us, we did it" - Israeli government tells UN human rights investigation team
- Expelled Russian diplomats allowed back after shooting some Palestinians
- Skripal case forces scientists to revise everything they thought they knew about Novichok
- Satire: Netanyahu proclaims day of mourning for 'security' wall damaged In Gaza conflict
- Soldier awarded medal for bravery after being hit by pebble
Quote of the Day
"Mr. President, the GLADIO system has operated for four decades under various names. It has operated clandestinely, and we are entitled to attribute to it all the destabilization, all the provocation and all the terrorism that have occurred in our countries over these four decades, and to say that, actively or passively, it must have had an involvement. It was set up by the CIA and NATO which, while purporting to defend democracy, were actually undermining it and using it for their own nefarious purposes."
~ Greek MEP at a European Parliament debate about 'Operation GLADIO', 22 November 1990
Recent Comments
once a person's DNA is changed, he will live with that change-and all the ripple effects in his genetic makeup-for the rest of his life presumably...
A bit more orthographical and grammatical care about the German language would have helped.
So PTB admits that horizontal gene transfer is possible when it suits its narrative. But GMO is completely safe, don't worry. Humanity moved...
Democrats are just too ignorant to realize it...….
Dear Putin! Is that offer of free land in Siberia still on the table?? I think you may have a few more applicants than you anticipated (or maybe...