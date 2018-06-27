Circumhorizontal arc over Galveston, TX
An Eyewitness News viewer was lucky enough to capture a colorful fire rainbow on video in Galveston - and it was an incredible sight!

Technically, it's neither a rainbow nor fire.

The National Weather Service says it is actually called a circumhorizontal arc that forms when you have ice crystals in high clouds.


It's a beautiful sight. Grab your camera if you see another fire rainbow!