Having being told to bring a "message of peace from Israel" by Prime Minister Netanyahu, the Duke of Cambridge crossed into the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) today for a Royal Family first.Rolling into Ramallah, Prince William met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for the most political non-political meeting ever, followed by lunch. Later, he will speak at a reception at the British Consulate in East Jerusalem, attended by "a broad range of people from across the occupied Palestinian territories".There's been praise for how the Prince has conducted himself throughout the trip, with others reminding us of where he got his manners from.Some got straight down to the real issue of the day, demanding the release of jailed ex-EDL leader Tommy Robinson.More level headed commentators reported on the potential for peace from the meeting, while others noticed a difference between President Trump's motorcade to the White House and the one William took to allegedly one of the most dangerous places in the world.