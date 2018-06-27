© AP Photo/Evan Vucci





Kommersant: White House's super hawk tasked with preparing Putin-Trump summit

Izvestia: Syria reveals what's behind Israeli air strikes

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Turkey may ditch S-400 deal after Erdogan's re-election

Kommersant: Russian security chief heads to Angola as Moscow seeks to boost economic ties

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Slavic Brotherhood drills held with an eye on Donbass

US National Security Adviser John Bolton, a longtime fierce critic of Russia, is coming to Moscow on Wednesday to prepare for the first full-fledged summit between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Kommersant business daily writes.Bolton is expected to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and First Deputy Security Council Secretary Yuri Averyanov.Now Bolton's visit will be devoted to discussing the agenda and other issues regarding the imminent Putin-Trump summit, which is expected to take place in mid-July in a European capital."The most important thing is what Trump thinks and wants. And he has stated many times that he seeks to improve ties," one of the Russian officials said. Another offered the latest shift in US policy on North Korea as an example. "Whereas before coming to the White House Bolton had explicitly called to bomb North Korea's nuclear facilities, his primary task in the Trump administration is to prepare for the first meeting between the leaders of both countries."he told the paper.The Syrian civil war is shifting into an active military standoff phase between Israel and Iran, Izvestia writes. Overnight to Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force carried out several missile strikes near the Damascus International Airport to destroy a batch of weapons destined for Hezbollah, according to one version. This hasn't been the first clash, though. In May, Israel struck dozens of Iranian targets inside Syria in response to missile strikes on its border.Syria's Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad linked the overnight strikes to the Syrian army's success in the Daraa and the As-Suwayda Governorates. He also noted that Iran's presence in the country is only limited to military advisers as part of cooperating in the anti-terror fight."The proxy war between Iran and Israel is most likely going to continue in Syria. They will sort out their relationship on the country's territory. Occasionally, tensions will mount again and again, to a greater or lesser extent, but the parties are not ready for a direct standoff and will try to avoid this," Elena Suponina, adviser to the Director of the Russian Institute of Strategic Studies, told the paper.Iran's presence in Syria is justified and the surge in clashes between Israel and Iran in Syria won't push Damascus to reconsider its views on cooperating with Tehran, former Syrian MP Maria Saaleh said. "The war in Syria began not because of Iran. But when it broke out, other states started interfering in it, and we needed allies who shared our position on who is our real foe. That's why Iran came to Syria," she explained.Recep Tayyip Erdogan cruised to a landslide victory for another term as Turkey's president, gaining 52% of the vote on June 24. The ruling Justice and Development Party also won 42.49% of the vote and together with its partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, which received 11.13%, while the coalition secured 53.6%. So, Erdogan will control the majority of seats in the national parliament, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.Nationalist rhetoric will be at the forefront in Turkish politics and no serious progress in Ankara's relations with the European Union may be on the horizon, the paper points out. Turkey is likely to put forward new initiatives for partnership projects with the Eurasian Economic Union and some former Soviet republics.While Turkey is expected to boost its trade cooperation with Russia, a bilateral military partnership is expected to decline amid Washington's threats to slap sanctions on Ankara's economy. It is not ruled out that Turkey will give up its deal on buying Russia's S-400 missile defense system. However, this may not worsen Russian-Turkish relations as both sides need each other and the partnership between Ankara and Moscow will be in high demand in the future.Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Tuesday set off on a two-day trip to Angola and will later travel to the South African Republic. This first foreign tour following Patrushev's reappointment will be generally devoted to covering issues of national and regional security, Kommersant writes.The last time Patrushev visited Angola was in 2015, but the country was ruled by longtime leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos and no prospects in cooperation were in the cards. However, in September 2017, Angola's new President Joao Lourenco, a prominent member of the ruling party, assumed office. Although no changes in the country's domestic policy have occurred, Angola's economic policy has significantly changed, the paper says.Sources told Kommersant that before his trip to Angola,Other Russian companies working in Angola are VTB, KamAZ, Rosneft, Zarubezhneft, Gazprom Neft, Uralvagonzavod, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, Technopromexport and Rosatom.According to the Russian Export Center, in 2016 Angola was ranked 72nd among Russia's trade partners ($568 mln). The African country's exports amounted to just $14,900.The Russian-Belarusian-Serbian tactical drills dubbed Slavic Brotherhood-2018 entered their active phase at the Rayevsky range in Russia's Novorossiysk.Although the Belarusian defense doctrine does not envisage the participation of its military in operations outside the country, Minsk could make an exception for Donbass, the paper says. In February 2018, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed his willingness to send a peacekeeping contingent to Donbass in the event of an agreement between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.When the plan for the Slavic Brotherhood-2018 drills was drawn up, its key feature was the participation of members from the International Committee of the Red Cross. The ICRC's regional groups from Russia, Belarus and Moldova are participating in the drills.TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in the press review