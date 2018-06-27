© MICHAEL HICKEY / GETTY

"Male and female student have a drunken hookup. He wakes up, terrified she's going to file a sexual misconduct complaint, so he goes to the Title IX office and beats her to the punch. She is found guilty and suspended."

if two drunk college students make out, one of them - and only one of them - is a victim of the event

the days of blaming one person (almost always the man) for a no-harm, no foul, mutually drunken hook up may be coming to an end

universities monitor the sexuality of their students more intrusively than in the 1950s