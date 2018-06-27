© KCEN



Police have confirmed that an explosion occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, Texas.According to a hospital spokesperson, hospital patients were injured, but an exact number is not yet known, local media reported.The explosion seems to have originated at an expansion area of the hospital that was undergoing construction. There also appears to have been a partial building collapse at the site of the explosion.The hospital and nearby nursing facilities have been evacuated. Patients are being transferred to a nearby hospital in Hamilton, Texas. At least 12 people have been transported to area hospitals, Gatesville police confirmed Tuesday afternoon.There are also reports of a power outage in the surrounding area.