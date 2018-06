© Mike Blake / Reuters

At least eight AT&T facilities across the US provide the NSA with data essential to spy on internet and phone traffic across the globe, the Intercept has revealed, adding that the agency called AT&T a trusted, solicitous partner."AT&T is the only company involved in FAIRVIEW, which was first established in 1985, according to NSA documents, and involves tapping into international telecommunications cables, routers, and switches," the publication said after conducting a thorough investigation of public records, secret NSA records, and witness testimonies.In addition to AT&T customers, the US giant also reportedly jeopardized the privacy of other telecom providers that use the company's Service Node Routing Complexes. Referred to as peering sites, they include US-based telecommunications giants Sprint and Cogent Communications, in addition to Sweden's Telia, India's Tata Communications, Italy's Telecom Italia, and Germany's Deutsche Telekom, the Intercept believes.With the internet originating in America in 1970s and the global outreach of local tech companies, a major part of international data and communications traffic is currently routed through the US. America's geographical position also helps as it is conveniently situated between Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.The eight "nuclear blast-resistant, windowless facilities" offer the NSA "common backbone" admission to raw user data that passes through the network, which includes web browsing, social media queries, and other forms of online and phone activity. In addition, the US company has around 19,500 "points of presence" in 149 countries which help the NSA monitor online activity."The data exchange between AT&T and other networks initially takes place outside AT&T's control, sources said, at third-party data centers that are owned and operated by companies such as California's Equinix. But the data is then routed - in whole or in part - through the eight AT&T buildings, where the NSA taps into it," the report says.While AT&T has yet to comment on the report, the "NSA can neither confirm nor deny its role in alleged classified intelligence activities," a spokesman with the agency told CNET."NSA conducts its foreign signals intelligence mission under the legal authorities established by Congress and is bound by both policy and law to protect US persons' privacy and civil liberties," the spokesman said