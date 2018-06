© Mohammad Khursheed / Reuters

A woman said she was left "ashamed" and "humiliated" when a Walgreens pharmacist refused to fill her prescription for medicine to induce a miscarriage because it went against his personal beliefs."Each week I went for my ultrasound praying to see progress and hear the sound of little heartbeat. Unfortunately, development isn't happening and my body is slowly getting ready to miscarry," she said.Arteaga was offered a choice between taking prescribed medication to induce a miscarriage or undergoing a hospital procedure. She chose the latter but when she travelled to her local Walgreens in Peoria, 12 miles (20km) outside Phoenix, to have the prescription filled, the pharmacist refused to supply her with the medication.Arteaga explained that she has miscarried before, and it's an emotional roller coaster. She said the pharmacist had "no idea what it's like to want nothing more than to carry a child to full term and be unable to do so."RT.com has contacted Walgreens for comment. According to local news outlet Fox 10 the company allows pharmacists to reject prescription requests if they have moral objections, but they are still required to refer the prescriptions to other pharmacists or managers on duty.The company said in a statement that it was "looking into the matter to ensure that our patients' needs are handled properly."Arteaga's Facebook post has been shared more than 35,000 times and liked nearly 60,000 times. In an update over the weekend she said she later collected her medication at a different Walgreens without any issue, however before she visited the store she paid another revisit to her doctor to ensure he could help her fill the script.She said she spoke to a Walgreens store manager "who did not seem happy about what had happened" and had also contacted Walgreens corporate office.