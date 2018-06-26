© longbeachfire / Instagram

A firefighter responding to an explosion at a retirement home in Long Beach has been fatally shot by a senior resident of the facility, who also injured two more people in what authorities believe to be a planned ambush.Just before 4:00 am Monday morning, an explosion rocked the Covenant Manor affordable senior housing facility in Long Beach, California. Responding to the scene, firefighters discovered a raging fire at the 11-story building, with windows blown out and sprinklers activated. After quickly putting out the flames on the second floor, Long Beach Fire Department officers went on to inspect the building after smelling gasoline. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was also called to the scene.Captain David Rosa, a 17-year veteran of the force, died from injuries he sustained in the shooting, authorities said. Another firefighter, Ernesto Torres, 35, suffered a graze wound but was discharged from a hospital after receiving medical treatment. An elderly male, whose name was not released, was also hospitalized in critical condition. He has undergone surgery.Eventually, authorities announced that they arrested the gunman, identified as 77-year-old Thomas Kim, a resident of the senior facility. By late afternoon, Kim was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and arson, Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna told reporters."We still have questions about the devices that were found and the suspect's intent which we do not have a full picture of," Luna said. "There is still a large puzzle we are trying to put together."