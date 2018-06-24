dead sheep
© Klaboe Livestock
A Miles City rancher is warning other livestock owners about severe weather this summer. He says lightning killed 15 of his best producing ewes earlier this week. He says it happened in a matter of seconds, just a few hundred feet from his front door.

The owner of Klaboe Livestock says it's one of the most devastating events they've encountered in 50 years raising livestock.

You can see the original Facebook post below. The ranch owner says it's been viewed and shared thousands of times already.