Residents of China's southern city of Yulin defended eating dog meat to celebrate the summer solstice on Thursday, as animal rights activists seek new ways to pressure organizers to cancel the annual festival.In recent years, animal rights activists have raided slaughterhouses and intercepted truckloads of dogs in efforts to limit the number of animals killed.Festival-goers remain defiant."Those scenes of bloody dog slaughter that you see online, I want to say that the killing of any animal will be bloody. I hope people can look at this objectively."Dog meat is a traditional food in some areas of southern China, where it is believed to be good for the body in warm weather.Opinions on Chinese social media were divided.Calls from animal lovers to boycott or cancel the festival provoked aInternational animal rights groups say putting pressure on the dog meat trade has become harder after China stepped up scrutiny of foreign groups by requiring them to register with police.Chinese activists are trying new tactics to convince authorities to end the dog meat trade.Zhang Huahua, a university professor at the South China University of Technology in Guangzhou province, complained to Yulin authorities that the festival infringed environmental protection regulations.Authorities told Zhang her letter would be processed in line with regulations.Reuters