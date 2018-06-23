© François Lepage for the Guardian



How pupils at La Gautrais rediscovered games, dance and the art of conversationIt's breaktime at a middle school in rural Brittany, and huddles of teenagers are chatting in the playground. Two 15-year-olds sit reading novels, while others kick footballs or play chase. One boy does some press-ups.The hum of conversation and flurry of movement contrasts with most other French secondary schools, where playgrounds can be eerily silent as pupils stare at their mobile phones. In La Gautrais, no one looks at Instagram, Snapchat or YouTube. Here mobile phones have been banned. Few seem to miss them."I don't rush to check it after school. When I get home, first I'll have a snack, I'll chat to my mum, do some homework, then I might look at my phone. But only if I'm waiting for an important message."Two of her friends don't have mobile phones at all.one said.From September, all nursery, primary and middle schools will ban mobile phone use. More than 90% of 12- to 17-year-olds are believed to own a mobile phone in France, and children were already banned from unauthorised use in class. But , as in the UK, it was left to headteachers to decide whether to limit phones in breaktime.La Gautrais's 290 pupils between the ages of 12 and 16 come from surrounding villages in this farming area."No phone use at school gives pupils a moment's peace from social networks and some children tell us they appreciate that," said the headteacher, Yves Koziel.Koziel said he was pleased to see children returning to "ordinary things", such as chatting, games and breaktime clubs and activities including dance and knitting. "I think children are more available for social interaction when they're obliged to really speak to each other," he said.Policing the ban has not been difficult. Pupils switch off phones and leave them in schoolbags and"At my previous schools, sometimes phones were in pencil cases and pupils were checking them or writing messages on phones on their laps," Laura Floch, an English teacher, said. "Here, phones aren't an issue."In March, Floch took a group of 15-year-old pupils to London for a five-day trip, visiting sights including the British Museum and the Museum of London. The teenagers were not allowed to use their phones during the day or during excursions, except when asking to take photographs of sights, but they could use them in evening free time.She said:Sitting with his friends at breaktime, Anatole Desriac, who recently got his first mobile phone at the age of 15, said he approved of the ban."When I'm with my friends I prefer a proper conversation," he said. "If you're all standing around with phones, you talk about what's on the screen rather than really listening to each other."He and his friends use their phones to listen to French rap on the long bus journey. At home, playing Fortnite on PlayStation was just as enticing as a phone, but all their parents limited screen use."Knowing how to use phones in moderation is just part of life for us," Christian-Steven Kitoko, 16, said.Desriac's mother, Nicole Lefeuvre, a librarian, said: "Children and parents tend to agree that it's a good thing not using phones at school. Parents of teenagers find it hard enough to be constantly negotiating screen time at home."Her rules include no phones before the age of 15, no phones in bedrooms, no screens at all on Thursdays and school-holiday reading time for novels, comics or magazines.In the playground, many under-14s said their biggest worry was breaking their phones, smashing them or dropping them in water so they were happy to leave them at home for safety's sake.One 16-year-old girl said she did not mind keeping her phone switched off on though she felt attached to it. "I have to know it's there and I keep it in my jacket pocket, touching it regularly. I feel a bit lost without it."In Bourges in central France, Jean-Claude Chevalier, the headteacher at Littré middle school, which has 600 pupils, introduced a ban on phone use at breaktimes this year because of what the playground had become."We thought we'd have to confiscate dozens of phones a day, in fact the number of confiscations has gone down. We thought the toilets would be monopolised by children sneaking a look at their phones, but that hasn't happened at all.