Obligated by synchronicities, Christian delves into the dark agenda behind consumers' shifting perception of 'food' and social engineering involved. As winter slams the Southern Hemisphere, there are echoes of the "freak, unprecedented" failing infrastructure, crops, and loss of life. Crop losses continue globally, and an Italian Meteorologist warns that we may be entering a Mini Ice Age. All of this is, in fact, part of a larger plan - using food scarcity to bring about total control. You can be a part of their plan, or you can make your own plan -- start growing your own food today.