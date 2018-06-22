Trump deportation
President Trump went way off script during a Tuesday speech at the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) - lashing out against everything from the "deep state" to the intense immigration debate, which he calls a distraction from Congressional hearings on the recently released Inspector General's (OIG) report on FBI bias during the 2016 US election.


Trump then says that the MSM is trying to distract with the immigration issue.

"You ought to see the hearings that are on right now on television," Trump said, in reference to Inspector General Horowitz's testimony before Congress (which can be viewed here).

"They want to focus on immigration because they want to keep the cameras away from the hearings," Trump added.


Trump then said that the left has no game - and their "only policy is "Donald Trump is a bad guy, he's a bad person, vote against him" - which, Trump said, even made him start disliking himself.


Trump then slammed Democrats over immigration, echoing several tweets he fired off Tuesday morning.

"Democrats love open borders," Trump exclaimed, describing their immigration policy as: "Let the whole world. MS-13, gang members from all over the place, come on in, we have open borders."




Trump also noted that his "zero tolerance" policy is simply enforcing legislation created and enacted under previous administrations - and said "I don't want children taken away from parents."


Ultimately however, it all comes down to THE WALL:


When is the last time you saw an American President hug the flag?


Watch the entire speech below: