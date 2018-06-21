While MSM news outlets planet wide print stories for Antarctic continental ice melting at a 3x faster pace than the last 10 years, they just discredited all of the climate agencies globally like NASA, NOAA, NSIDC & DMI that all showed gains in Antarctic ice on both land and sea. Now global temperatures are at 0.18C when the models all showed we should be at 2.0C and sea levels are lower than predicted. We need to ask questions why we are continually fed conflicting data from the news agencies.