Previously, Turkey had little to no difficulties in playing two of the opposing geopolitical powers, namely the US and Russia, against each other. When tensions began mounting between bilateral relations with one side, Ankara would typically perform a one-eighty to pursue a rapprochement with the other.However, these days, while reading the headlines, it might appear that Russia has suddenly become Tayyip Erdogan's most trusted ally. He and his supporters are up in arms against the US, which they have recently branded as Turkey's archenemy. The EU, and especially Germany, has long been on Turkey's bad side. Ankara's so-called pivot to Moscow is, in actuality, consistent with a broader trend in Turkish foreign policy of late. From Ankara's perspective, Moscow's actions in Crimea violated international law and constituted an act of illegal annexation. In spite of this, Turkey's position on this matter hasn't been nearly as confrontational as that occupied by Europe and the United States. In 2014, the Turkish government refused to impose sanctions against Russia and, even more significant, signed an agreement on the construction of the game-changing Turkish Stream pipeline. However, Turkey has been going out of its way to back its ethnic kinsmen. In October of the same year the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) opened the doors of the Cultural Center in Kiev, designed to represent and promote the traditions and customs of Crimean Tatars. Turkish authorities would also meet with the leaders of the Crimean Tatars in Ukraine. Erdogan has held discussions with such figures as Refat Chubarov and Mustafa Jemilev during the recent Congress of the Crimean Tatars. It's curious that for a couple of years this Congress has been hosted by the Turkish side, which continues declaring its non-recognition of the so-called "annexation" of the peninsula. Moscow doesn't seem to be concerned over Turkey's position on the matter, as Ankara has its own business interests on the peninsula and it plays its hand accordingly. In any case, for Erdogan the factor of Ukraine and the issue of Crimea and the Crimean Tatars are among the political tools that Erdogan is always willing to use to gain leverage in his negotiations with Russia's political figures. In March 2017, Turkey went as far as to ban ships that are sailing under its flag from visiting Crimea. The situation is being aggravated even further by the huge diaspora of Crimean Tatars residing in Turkey, which has surpassed the 3 million mark already. This diaspora consists of Turks who's ancestors migrated to Turkey from Crimea. They occasionally draw attention to the problem of Crimea, by staging anti-Russian demonstrations. The last of such protests was held in the end of April at Gazi University in Ankara. This demonstration was followed by a conference discussing the concerns of the Crimean Tatars, together with an exhibition depicting the destruction of Khan's Palace in Bakhchisaray. In early May, a series of "Crimean Nights" was carried out in Ankara and Istanbul. These festivities were followed by a demonstration in connection with the 74th anniversary of the deportation of Crimean Tatars in the USSR. Similar assemblies would soon take place in Kiev. Ukraine could never replace Russia as Turkey's main interlocutor in the former Soviet sphere. Further still, Turkey's remains dependent on Russian energy imports and is vulnerable to trade embargoes.