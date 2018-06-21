© Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters

China's neighbor Kyrgyzstan has been piling up gold reserves as a hedge against a possible trade war between Beijing and Washington.The country is seeking to boost the share of gold in its $2-billion international reserves to 50 percent from its current 16 percent.The Kyrgyz currency, the som, slumped to a record low in 2015 following steep depreciation of the Russian ruble amid an oil crisis and stand-off with the West. Since then, the country boosted the share of gold in its reserves from 8 to 15 percent.Gold is Kyrgyzstan's largest export. Since 2014, the country's central bank has been buying up as much of the country's gold as possible, Abdygulov said.