God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do,

Learn to pray. It's easy, and it's so good for your soul.

And grace is a gift. And like the freedom that we enjoy in this country that grace was paid for with somebody else's blood. Do not forget it. Don't take it for granted.

Something happened at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Monday that MTV surely was not expecting, and not hoping for.In a move that is sadly rare for Hollywood, Chris Pratt, the night's winner of the Generation Award, used his platform on the MTV stage to speak about his faith andPratt said, with some oomph.While it's not uncommon for award winners to throw in a thank you to God, Pratt, known for his work on Parks and Recreation, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Avengers, and more, took it to another, refreshing, level. The actor got spiritual in his award speech when he delivered what he dubbed "9 Rules From Chris Pratt."Of course, his rules were peppered with Pratt-style comedy - offering advice on how to effectively take a poop at a party, for instance - but the actor also made sure to remind the millions watching thatThat includes, and talking to God Himself:Moreover, he even dared to tell our youth that- something that they surely need to hear more often. But what's the answer to our imperfections? Grace, Pratt says.Watch the whole speech below: