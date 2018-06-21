cat punter
Authorities in Kansas City are investigating an incident in which a cat was violently kicked into the air by man on a high-school football field.

Video of the cruel stunt was shared on Snapchat last month, according to local government officials in Kansas City. Missouri police are now hoping to identify the kicker, with the state ready to file charges against him.

"Please help us identify the people involved in this video showing a man kicking a poor cat. We plan to file animal cruelty charges," the Kansas City government tweeted.

WARNING: Video contains animal cruelty


It's understood the act was filmed on the grounds of Center High School. John Baccala, a spokesman for Kansas City's Neighborhoods and Housing Services, said an animal welfare officer was dispatched to the scene but the cat was not recovered. The condition of the feline is unknown.

RT.com has reached out to the username credited on the Snapchat video shared by Kansas city authorities.