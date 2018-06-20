© AAP IMAGE



below 10C and record snow and cold to other parts with 3/4 of the continent in freeze and frost conditions

What could be described as a Superfreeze event engulfed Australia over the weekend, send all but one capital in Darwin. Amazingly frost extended to within 1500 miles of the equator. No that is not a misprint, frost just 1500 miles from the equator during this event. Power draw was at all time high and some manufacturers were charged 100x the normal rate and paying up to $14,000 per megawatt. This shows that 100% green energy for a continent is not achievable or sustainable.