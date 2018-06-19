© Michael Chambers



Why are children, a parent's most valuable and cherished possession, not protected from illegal seizure without due process? Do children belong to parents in the United States? Or do they belong to the state that

allows

parents to care for them and assume all financial and emotional burden while retaining no ultimate authority?

Here's what ASFA did:

ASFA encouraged a take-the-child-and-run mentality on the frontlines of child welfare. Thousands more families, overwhelmingly poor and disproportionately families of color, were destroyed by wrongful removal of the children.

Instead of reducing the foster care population, ASFA increased it, trapping thousands more children in a system that, according to one major study, churns out walking wounded four times out of five.

ASFA effectively turned the child welfare system into the ultimate middle-class entitlement: Step right up and take a poor person's child for your very own.

And when the army of childless yuppies didn't show up to adopt in anywhere near the numbers predicted, ASFA created a generation of "legal orphans" with no ties to birth parents and no adoptive homes either - probably at least 100,000 more such "legal orphans" than had ASFA not become law.