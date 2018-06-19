Two people were killed and three others injured as a thunderbolt hit them while enjoying boat journey on Madhumati River in Vellakandi area of Mohammadpur upazila on Saturday evening.The deceased were identified as Md Ramjan Ali, 30, and Shorif Ali, 25, of Datidah village in the upazila.Tariqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station, said Ramjan and Shorif along with three others went on a pleasure trip by boat in the river.Suddenly, they a thunderbolt struck them around 6 pm leaving the duo dead on the spot and others injured.Later, the injured were rushed to Mohammadpur Hospital immediately.A case of unnatural death was filed with the police station, the OC added.