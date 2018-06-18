Society's Child
Possible attempted terror attack in Moscow: Taxi rams into Mexican tourists
Sat, 16 Jun 2018 21:53 UTC
The traffic accident occurred on Ilyinka street located close to Red Square on Saturday, when the driver suddenly accelerated, hit the pedestrians on the sidewalk and crashed into a road sign.
"According to preliminary data, the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the car," the police said in a statement. A criminal investigation into the incident was launched, the police added later.
Footage from the scene shows the driver fleeing angry pedestrians immediately after the incident. It remained unclear, whether people managed to snatch him or if police got him first.
The driver of the licensed cab, who was arrested by the police, turned out to have Kyrgyz driving license.
Two women, both citizens of Mexico, were caught up in the incident, receiving slight injuries, the Embassy said.
Comment: The Russian government obviously does NOT want this blown up into a 'terror attack' during the World Cup, so it's playing the incident down.
However, it's pretty clear that that taxi deliberately sped up and steered into the group of pedestrians on the street.
The driver did nevertheless seem genuinely surprised when he got out of the car and fled. Was it perhaps remotely hijacked? Indeed, then, the driver may have literally "lost control of the car..."
What about Michael Hastings, a journalist, who was as the story goes about to disclose corruption in the Obama white house
Did Vault 7 reignites conspiracy theories surrounding the death of Michael Hastings
DID the CIA assassinate journalist Michael Hastings?
WikiLeaks’ release on Tuesday of a massive trove of secret CIA documents has reignited conspiracy theories which have swirled since 2013, with revelations the spy agency was attempting to remotely hack vehicles.
“As of October 2014 the CIA was also looking at infecting the vehicle control systems used by modern cars and trucks,” WikiLeaks writes. “The purpose of such control is not specified, but it would permit the CIA to engage in nearly undetectable assassinations.”
Hastings, an acclaimed war correspondent and vocal critic of government mass surveillance, died in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18, 2013, when his Mercedes C250 Coupe apparently lost control and burst into flames before slamming into a palm tree.
Given the fact, that most computer systems can, and possibly be hacked, it is not a possibility, it is a probability, for those with an agenda, given the "right" circumstances.
Why not in a car. I think that cyber security was on the agenda of one of the recent meetings of world security, hosted in Russia, I think.
From the Ed's Comment
The driver did nevertheless seem genuinely surprised when he got out of the car and fled. Was it perhaps remotely hijacked? Indeed, then, the driver may have literally "lost control of the car..."