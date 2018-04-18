Mass grave in Raqqa
© FNA
The Syrian Army troops uncovered a mass grave in Raqqa countryside on Wednesday with over 150 bodies believed to be executed by the ISIL terrorists.

The army discovered the mass grave in the town of al-Wawai in Western Raqqa.

The mass grave contained over 150 bodies of army soldiers and civilians that were executed by the ISIL when the region was under the terrorist group's control.

Earlier today another mass grave was found in Damascus province, where the army discovered a mass grave of 30 victims of Jeish al-Islam, South of al-Jala Garden in Douma.

In the meantime, the army men found a large workshop of Jeish al-Islam in Douma that was used for making mortar shells.