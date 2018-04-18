© FNA

The Syrian Army troops uncovered a mass grave in Raqqa countryside on Wednesday with over 150 bodies believed to be executed by the ISIL terrorists.The army discovered the mass grave in the town of al-Wawai in Western Raqqa.Earlier today another mass grave was found in Damascus province, where the army discovered a mass grave of 30 victims of Jeish al-Islam, South of al-Jala Garden in Douma.In the meantime, the army men found a large workshop of Jeish al-Islam in Douma that was used for making mortar shells.