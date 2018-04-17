matrix red pill


"You take the red pill... and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes."

The infamous line from the movie 'The Matrix' - where Morpheus offers Neo a glimpse of the 'real' reality that is occurring, not the 'manufactured' reality that those whose rule want him to see - could not be a better analogy for what one brave (and clearly a treasonous Russian troll who should be banned from any and all social media forever) Twitter user exposes below.

lies middle east

"Jad" - @Jadinho123 - shows how the world has been lied to many times to create the current Syrian theater of war...


Remember this photo of a kid laying next to her 'dead' parents who were 'killed' by Assad and this photo went viral and got thousands of retweets and had people crying all over Twitter?
syria1
Well...
syria2
Oh and remember this photo of this child who was in the back of an ambulance after supposedly being attacked by Assad and his regime???
syria3
Well...


It gets worse...
syria4
And worser...


And worsest...
syria5
And a little make-up for good measure...
syria6
And a rehearsal for a false flag chemical attack...


Remember the girl "running to survive and All her family have been killed..."
syria7
Well, it was a clip from a music video!!...
syria8
Oh, and remember that video of the Syrian boy 'saving' his sister from Assad forces?
syria9
syria10
Well, it was a lie too...


And here is the cast...
syria11
And one has to wonder if this is a 'coincidence' or is this girl just shit out of luck?
syria12
And CNN didn't care...
syria13
Remember this harrowing scene from Syria?
syria14
Well it was Gaza...
syria15
Remember Bana? The young Syrian girl living in Syria who would post videos blaming Assad and the regime for her friends and families deaths.
syria16
Well, this is her dad...
syria17
syria18
Here's Bana meeting Turkish president Erdogan. Because a man who funds ISIS is so innocent right???
syria19
Finally here are two truth-bombs that actually made it to the mainstream media...


Before being cut off...


Now, go back to your dinner and your ignorantly uninformed, cognitively dissonant, unquestioning 'patriotism' to support whatever you're told... no matter how much evidence of previous lies and manipulation you are confronted with.