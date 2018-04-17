Puppet Masters
A brief rundown of Syrian false flags exposed
ZeroHedge
Sun, 15 Apr 2018 20:06 UTC
"You take the red pill... and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes."
The infamous line from the movie 'The Matrix' - where Morpheus offers Neo a glimpse of the 'real' reality that is occurring, not the 'manufactured' reality that those whose rule want him to see - could not be a better analogy for what one brave (and clearly a treasonous Russian troll who should be banned from any and all social media forever) Twitter user exposes below.
"Jad" - @Jadinho123 - shows how the world has been lied to many times to create the current Syrian theater of war...
Remember this photo of a kid laying next to her 'dead' parents who were 'killed' by Assad and this photo went viral and got thousands of retweets and had people crying all over Twitter?
It gets worse...
And worsest...
Remember the girl "running to survive and All her family have been killed..."
And here is the cast...
h/t @Jadinho123
Finally here are two truth-bombs that actually made it to the mainstream media...
Before being cut off...
Now, go back to your dinner and your ignorantly uninformed, cognitively dissonant, unquestioning 'patriotism' to support whatever you're told... no matter how much evidence of previous lies and manipulation you are confronted with.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Mainstream media wants you to think Russians are coming for you through your phone, computer and internet...
- Paul Craig Roberts: The larger crisis is only in its beginning stages
- The lone voice of sanity in UK: Corbyn attacked for calling for concrete proof of Russian involvement in Skripal poisoning
- SOTT Focus: Douma Chemical Attack Was Staged: This Short Video Proves it
- Conchita Wurst: I'm HIV positive and stronger, 'freer than ever'
- Nikki Haley suggests that US will stay in Syria for as long as Iran exists
- Russian stocks and ruble rebound after US delays further economic sanctions
- Al awda ship to sail to Gaza with new freedom flotilla
- A brief rundown of Syrian false flags exposed
- Israeli soldiers posted to Gaza border have reached out to dissident group 'Breaking the Silence'
- Passenger partially sucked out of Southwest Airline plane after engine explodes
- Starbucks will host anti-bias training at 8,000 stores after protest
- Facebook doesn't just sell your data - it uses AI to predict your future behaviour and packages it to customers.
- Cure for cavities? Researchers use proteins to regrow tooth enamel
- Moscow warns new US strikes in Syria will provoke a more resolute response on the basis of international relations
- Macron tells journalists over a drink: "I'm the equal of Putin"
- Dinosaurs appeared much earlier, then their numbers exploded during planetary upheaval and mass extinction event
- The West's fake news propaganda on Syria revealed in one Twitter thread
- Hollywood's propaganda dehumanizes all Russians
- San Francisco battered by unusual hail storm then M3.8 earthquake strikes - the latest in a series of tremors
- The lone voice of sanity in UK: Corbyn attacked for calling for concrete proof of Russian involvement in Skripal poisoning
- SOTT Focus: Douma Chemical Attack Was Staged: This Short Video Proves it
- Nikki Haley suggests that US will stay in Syria for as long as Iran exists
- A brief rundown of Syrian false flags exposed
- Moscow warns new US strikes in Syria will provoke a more resolute response on the basis of international relations
- Macron tells journalists over a drink: "I'm the equal of Putin"
- OPCW chemical weapons inspectors arrive in Douma
- The neocon's real plan for Syria evidenced from the lack of rubble
- Israeli Defense Minister Lieberman claims right of 'total freedom of action' in Syrian airspace
- Parliament inaction: To little too late MPs thrown a bone in debate on Syria strikes after the fact
- Two Israeli jets, not one, were downed in February; Israel persists to invade, Damascus ready for confrontation
- White House walks back new Russian sanctions statements by Nikki Haley
- May rejects Corbyn's 'War Powers Act' in second debate on Syria strikes
- North and South Korea to announce official end to war
- After Syria airstrikes, is all-out war now a distinct possibility?
- MEPs protest Syria strikes as Macron calls for unity
- Preceding airstrikes in Syria, Trump wanted meeting with Putin, 'good relationship with Russia'
- Military-technological balance now in Russia's favor - Foreign Ministry
- UK PM's husband's Capital Group raking in profits after Syrian airstrikes
- Soy boys unite: Macron and Trudeau deepen their 'bromance' in Paris
- Mainstream media wants you to think Russians are coming for you through your phone, computer and internet...
- Paul Craig Roberts: The larger crisis is only in its beginning stages
- Conchita Wurst: I'm HIV positive and stronger, 'freer than ever'
- Russian stocks and ruble rebound after US delays further economic sanctions
- Al awda ship to sail to Gaza with new freedom flotilla
- Israeli soldiers posted to Gaza border have reached out to dissident group 'Breaking the Silence'
- Passenger partially sucked out of Southwest Airline plane after engine explodes
- Starbucks will host anti-bias training at 8,000 stores after protest
- Facebook doesn't just sell your data - it uses AI to predict your future behaviour and packages it to customers.
- The West's fake news propaganda on Syria revealed in one Twitter thread
- Hollywood's propaganda dehumanizes all Russians
- CA Governor: Troops on Mexican border have no authority to enforce immigration laws
- Inmate riot leaves at least 7 dead, 17 injured at South Carolina prison
- Global fur industry under investigation for keeping animals in distressing conditions
- Remembering legendary radio host Art Bell
- Patriarch Kirill and Pope Francis issue joint statement warning of catastrophic consequences of global conflict
- Investigative reporter interviews Douma residents, all say they witnessed no signs of chemical attack
- Russian investigative journalist dead after mysterious fall from fourth-floor window
- Influential rabbi is teaching would-be Israeli soldiers genocide is a mitzvah (ordained holy action)
- Russian military finds rebel chemical weapons-producing warehouse in Douma
- Six of the oldest human remains found in the US
- King Bluetooth treasure trove: Amateur archaeologist and sidekick unearthed 1,000yo coins & jewels
- Ancient Indus Valley civilization was wiped out by a 900 year drought
- Sardinia's mysterious annual "exorcism" ceremony
- Volcanic eruptions during Roman times blocked out the sun plunging Eurasia into hunger and disease
- Oxford University genetic study finds Britons still live in 7th century tribal kingdoms
- Open wounds remain 70 years after the Deir Yassin Massacre
- 1948 and the Anglo-Saxons: Remembering Western involvement in expulsion of the Palestinians
- Human finger fossil found in Saudi Arabia suggests people expanded into Asia via Arabia at least 86K years ago
- 'Unprecedented' 7,000 year old Native American burial site discovered off Florida's Gulf Coast (VIDEO)
- Did cometary catastrophes cause the Justinian Plague and end the Roman Empire?
- 4,000-year-old mutilated mummy solves century-old mystery
- 4,000 photos, 4 social networks, 1 family: #Romanovs100 kicks off with release of its first stories
- Greco-Roman temple unearthed in remote Egyptian oasis
- March 1952: U.S. dropped plague-infected fleas on North Korea
- The rape of Russia: The CIA's Yeltsin coup d'état
- 3,000 year old drawing of god found in Sinai could undermine our entire idea of Judaism
- Scientists are starting to care about cultures that talk to whales. Why?
- DNA from unknown ancestor lingers in Africa's Yoruba tribe
- The American Mission and the 'Evil Empire': The Crusade for a 'Free Russia' since 1881
- Dinosaurs appeared much earlier, then their numbers exploded during planetary upheaval and mass extinction event
- Researchers accidentally improve plastic-eating enzyme
- New AI technology maybe able to read your inner feelings
- 'Satellite' junk DNA may actually be essential for human survival
- Stream of viruses circling planet, trillions fall from the sky every day
- Space hunter: Scientists pin alien exoplanet hopes to NASA's latest sky scanner, TESS
- Watch: Thirty-two discordant metronomes achieve synchrony in a matter of minutes
- Hubble telescope captures amazing photo of Einstein Ring phenomenon
- China plans to grow flowers and silkworms in 'mini biosphere' on the dark side of the moon
- Cells use light to communicate
- Hybrid swarm of 'mega-pests' threatens crops worldwide, scientists warn
- 5 times artificial intelligence revealed sexist and racist biases
- Researchers find huge solar 'tornadoes' don't spin after all
- New geological evidence suggests Nile River is at least 31 million years old
- Has solar cycle 25 begun? Solar cycle 24 was one of the shortest and weakest ever
- NASA's infrared 3D video reveals Jupiter's menacing cyclones
- Scientists look at genetic markers to see if memories can be unlocked after death
- Not junk after all - Scientists discover a role for 'junk' DNA
- Hyper-saline lakes discovered in Canadian Arctic - could provide window into life beyond Earth
- Between a defunct satellite & nuclear space towboat: Russia negotiates its way to profiting in space
- San Francisco battered by unusual hail storm then M3.8 earthquake strikes - the latest in a series of tremors
- Thousands of toads appear on the streets of Zigong, China
- Tourist loses leg after being ripped apart by shark off Recife, Brazil
- Sinkhole swallows SUV in El Cajon, California
- 9 dead as floods swamp Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania
- Heavy snowfall buries Wisconsin farms
- Look at these incredible 4 day period snowfall totals in the US
- Snowfall records toppled in South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Algeria tornado, USA blizzards & lake waves, Polar ice temps recover
- Jawsome! School of 1,400 basking sharks spotted in waters off US North Atlantic coast
- It snowed again in Ain Safra at the gateway to the Sahara
- Flash floods, accumulated hail and a large tornado hit northern Algeria
- Hawaii floods, mudslides destroy homes and close roads - UPDATE
- Second shark attack at Gracetown, Western Australia after 41-year-old man bitten
- Colombia: Floods kill a dozen people and displace 1,000
- Hailstones of the size of cricket balls damage hundreds of houses in Meghalaya, India
- Over 1,500 houses damaged, crops devastated as hailstorms hit northern Vietnam
- Lightning strikes kill 10 people and 12 cattle across Karnataka, India
- Lightning bolt kills 31 sheep on farm in Logan County, Kentucky
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Spring blizzard Xanto, snow in Morocco and Arctic ice recovers, media distracts
- NASA: Previously unknown asteroid has a near miss with Earth
- Loud house-shaking boom in central Texas attributed to 2lbs of tannerite
- Bright meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Central Europe, meteorites possible
- Bright meteor fireball spotted over southern Spain
- Sonic boom, flash of light caught on home security camera in Cleveland, Ohio
- Sky-watcher videotapes big, bright and loud meteor fireball in NE Alberta, Canada
- Mysterious light, loud boom startles residents in San Jose, California
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball's flight across Colorado sky
- White ball with green halo over France
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Cure for cavities? Researchers use proteins to regrow tooth enamel
- SOTT Focus: A Pre-agricultural Diet Promises More Than Immunomodulators in Multiple Sclerosis and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Epstein-Barr virus linked to seven serious diseases, and possibly 94 more
- New discovery explains how the chickenpox and shingles virus remains dormant
- Australia flesh-eating ulcer 'epidemic' a mystery, say doctors
- 'Gluten Brain': Wheat cuts off blood flow to the frontal cortex
- The best nitrate-rich veggies for heart health
- Nutrition that addresses chronic inflammation
- Fluoride officially classified as a neurotoxin
- Alternatives to psychiatry: Coming off psych drugs based on personal & professional experience
- Goldman Sachs analysts ask "Is curing patients a sustainable business model?"
- Survival of the fittest in a toxic world
- Microplastics in your meal?
- Drug Safety & Big Pharma deception
- Sugar - not salt - bigger threat to blood pressure
- An open secret: Childhood allergy epidemic launched by alum adjuvant vaccines
- The myths behind unnecessary medical tests
- Desk jobs may damage brain and raise dementia risk, study suggests
- Parkinson's disease: May begin in the gut and travel to the brain
- Put down that beer! Alcohol consumption guidelines may shorten your life expectancy, study says
- Study finds grandiose narcissists less prone to envy
- The epidemic of loneliness: Individuals lacking social connections are at risk for premature mortality
- Changing across the lifespan - our dreams have many purposes
- Brain abnormalities: Huge mood swings caused by borderline personality disorder
- Try these 5 ancient Stoic tactics for a more fulfilling life
- Hyperstimulating TV during childhood can lead to behavior and attention problems later in life
- Emotional biases and avoiding the pitfalls of America's Dunning-Kruger epidemic
- Phone snubbing: How to alienate friends and ruin relationships
- Strengthening your moral compass in the midst of a disintegrating society
- The idea that we each have a 'learning style' is bogus
- According to science, reading books should be your priority
- Free-range children? Unstructured play is critical for kids & their brain development
- People who are depressed have difficulty appreciating or recalling positive experiences
- Can DNA be reprogrammed with words?
- Three visualization exercises that are more vivid than meditation
- Why most psychology research is BS, and what you need to do to optimize your life
- People with high IQ are better at cooperating with others
- Seeing what's unseen about yourself and how to conquer self awareness blind spots
- What's really going on when we die?
- Why it's right and necessary to let boys be boys
- William Friedkin revisits old haunts with new documentary on famous exorcist, Father Amorth
- Argentina: Did a 'werewolf' savage two dogs or was it a hoax?
- Study suggests we haven't met aliens simply because we are blind to them
- Catholic priest warns demands for exorcisms are rising as pastors see more demonic activity
- Astronauts including Buzz Aldrin pass lie detector test over UFO sightings
- Argentinian pilot films close encounter with UFO's passing dangerously close to his private plane
- Independent witnesses report silent ghost plane over Ripley, UK which 'turned the sky dark'
- Pilots in separate aircraft report seeing a UFO over Arizona
- Video emerges of UFOs speeding past rescue helicopter
- The skeletal remains of giants found all over the world
- Aborted fetus or mystery Alien?
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Amazon's Alexa robot is in on the 'chemtrail conspiracy'
- Stormy Daniels killed in Syrian airstrike
- "Do you want me to lie to you?!": US Weatherman rants at colleagues bemoaning that there's no sign of spring
- Zuckerberg upgraded with newer emotional chip!
- Traces of ministry-grade swerve agent "Govichock" in Boris Johnson's statements discovered by experts
- Hot springs lower stress in Japan's bathing monkeys
- Invasion of the time travelers
- 'Get over it' says Netanyahu after the most recent killing of Palestinians
- Story about an office lunch thief told in Tweets
- Here we go again....Passage in the Bible predicts the world will end in 2018!
- Smoking elephant captured on camera lighting up jungle cigarette
- '#HimToo': Jesus Christ was a victim of sexual abuse when he was stripped to be crucified - university academic
- "Respect my privacy" pleads Zuckerberg
- Object of affection: Meet the people 'married' to bizarre things
- Stephen Carter's 12 sci-fi rules for life
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
Quote of the Day
If you look for truth, you may find comfort in the end; if you look for comfort you will not get either comfort or truth only soft soap and wishful thinking to begin, and in the end, despair.
Recent Comments
Accidental mutations in Japan! Office building-sized bacteria attack plastic!
She loves authority figures. Bet she likes to get spanked. Giggity, giggity She's probably got a huge crush on Vladimir Vladimirovich. LOL!!
One wonders, who is Nikkie Haley really supporting! Trump, or is she just a plant of the deep state, and by that I mean the many varied interests...
Although far better known by the stage name of Conchita Wurst, drag performer Thomas Neuwirth doesn't describe himself as trans. When speaking of...
What a nightmare, the passengers are lucky to have survived the incident, thanks to the splendid actions of the pilot and crew. One wonders the...
Comment: See also: