Following accusations of racial profiling, the CEO of Starbucks has promised to personally meet two men arrested at one of the coffee giant's stores for a "face-to-face apology.""The police were called because these men hadn't ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing," she posted online. "All the other white people are wondering why it's never happened to us when we do the same thing."Footage of the incident shows Philadelphia police officers arresting the two men while another man asks why such action is being taken. "What did they get called for, because there are two black guys sitting here?" he can be heard to say.The incident is said to have started after one of the men sought to use the bathroom having not ordered."It is important to underscore that these officers had legal standing to make this arrest," Ross said in a statement.Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson has since offered his apologies for the company's part in the arrests, promising to investigate the circumstances and "make things right."He added: "Our store manager never intended for these men to be arrested and this should never have escalated as it did."