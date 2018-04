"Excuse me lady, excuse me! You said something that is unacceptable for me. If you want to talk to me, you will use the terminology that I use," he demanded. "There is no OPT, there is no Palestine, there was never Palestine. It's Israel, he wants to enter Israel!"

"Any country which treats international laws and conventions with contempt, flouts them with increasing regularity and maintains a brutal military occupation has to fit into the rogue state category. Israel is not just a rogue state, it is a terrorist state. The politics of discrimination and apartheid should have no place to thrive in this 21st century," he said.

"There is no OPT, there is no Palestine, there was never Palestine," says Israeli Ambassador to GhanaIsraeli Ambassador to Ghana Ami Mehel angrily denied the existence of Palestine in a radio interview yesterday following Israel's decision to bar a Ghana MP from entering the country this week.The use of the term "oPt", an acronym for the occupied Palestinian territories, prompted Mehel to refuse to answer the question if the journalist used such terminology.The ambassador denied that Mubarak had been granted a permit to enter the country and claimed that the MP was told to wait while Israeli authorities investigated the situation but that he left the crossing early of his own accord. Mehel further claimed that Mubarak had lied about the incident because he is "a propaganda machinery of the Palestinian authorities. He never asked for a visa ... its b***ls***t, its propaganda!" Mehl insisted, before being asked to control his language.Yesterday, he was forced to address the delegates at the 9th Jerusalem International Conference via teleconferencing. He said that despite his disappointment that he could not join the conference in person,He also referenced current events taking place in the Gaza Strip, with Israeli forces violently quashing peaceful protests on the border.Mubarak concluded by pledging that pressure from Israel would not prevent him from speaking up for Palestinians: "Ghana has a long-standing history of being on the side of the Palestinian people and we would continue to be on your side in this just cause."following their involvement in pro-Palestinian activism.In April 2015,on route to Ramallah, where he was expected to facilitate research collaboration between the University of Johannesburg and Palestinian academics.In December 2016,she was the sole African member of the delegation that was due to meet in Jerusalem, and the only one refused entry.