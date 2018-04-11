Fontpédrouse, snow
© DR
Panic on the roads in Fontpédrouse, for example, where motorists are trapped.
Snow has been falling in large quantities since Wednesday morning in the upper canton. The southern massifs, the Canigou and the Conflent are the most affected by this depression which should last until the end of the week.

Winter is back. It even seems to be settling permanently this week in the department where snowfall is announced in the upper canton until Friday included, according to Météo France. It must be said that in the mountains, this new snowy episode is not surprising given the significant drop in temperatures in recent hours.


This Wednesday morning, from Fontpédrouse, snowfall is heavy and traffic conditions are delicate on the roads of Cardagne Capcir. Difficult conditions also caused by the falls recorded during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday where 25 centimeters (10 inches) have already fallen, mainly towards Canigou and Capcir.


Avalanche risk identified

An accumulation of snow that is not without raising the avalanche risk. According to French weather forecasters, the risk has risen to level 3 in Cerdanya, to 4 on the Canigou, on a scale of 5. A level that should be maintained in the coming days as snowfall will continue until Friday.

On the RN116, traffic conditions from Paillat to Saillagouse are difficult and special equipment compulsory. The situation is also very tense in the ascent in Cerdagne because of vehicles stopped in the middle of the road to chain.

At 11am this morning, the conditions seemed to deteriorate a little more, so be careful on the roads.

Translation Sott. Source.