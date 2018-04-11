AI will help Facebook ensure voice is 'used for good'

Publisher, platform, or a bit of both?

Cambridge Analytica and 'Russians'

How safe is your Facebook data, really?

Does Facebook track you even when you're not logged in? Well...

© Twitter/Edward Snowden

Facebook's user agreement 'sucks'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent five hours testifying to the Senate, defending the social network from charges of aiding 'Russian meddling' and even revealing a few trade secrets in the process.The marathon session on Tuesday involved members of the Senate Judiciary and the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation committees. While the internet trolled Zuckerberg for using a booster seat and his meme-able, grade-school bowl haircut, Facebook's stocks had their best day in two years, with a 4.5 percent surge after weeks of decline.Zuckerberg himself opened that can of worms when he said that Facebook's mission to connect people was not good enough anymore and that the platform needs to "make sure those connections are positive."While all voices are welcomed on Facebook, Zuckerberg insisted the platform will need to make sure "they're used for good." This will be done by tens of thousands of staff hired to review user posts and, going forward, with artificial intelligence (AI) tools.This prompted questions from multiple senators as to whether Facebook is a public forum or a publisher, since different regulations would apply in each case."We don't produce the content," but "feel responsibility for the content on our platform," Zuckerberg told Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)."We need to make sure people aren't bullied, or intimidated, or the environment feels unsafe for them," he told Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah)."I understand where that concern is coming from," Zuckerberg said, admitting that Silicon Valley is an "extremely left-leaning place."While Facebook was aware that Cambridge Analytica had improperly gained access to some information of 87 million Facebook users in 2015 through a third-party application developer, the company decided not to inform the users affected because both the developer and Cambridge Analytica assured Facebook the data had been deleted."In retrospect, it was a mistake to believe them," Zuckerberg said.Asked if there was any overlap between Cambridge Analytica and the Internet Research Agency, said to be a "Russian troll factory" allegedly responsible for election ads, Zuckerberg hedged that "it's entirely possible there may be a connection there."To the claims made by former Cambridge Analytica employee Christopher Wylie that the compromised data could be stored in Russia, Zuckerberg replied, "I don't have any specific knowledge that would suggest that."The Facebook CEO told Senator Dean Heller (R-Nevada) that he still believes the personal data of millions of Americans is safer with Facebook than it is with the federal government, as they get to decide who sees every single thing they share on the platform."I don't know of any surveillance agency in the world that operates like that," Zuckerberg said.Under questioning by Senator Cory Gardner (R-Colorado), Zuckerberg admitted there was a hack of Facebook in 2013, when several employee computers were infected with malware."I do not believe" any user data has been affected, though, he said. Senators did not press him on this further.Zuckerberg could not give a straight answer as to whether Facebook tracks the browsing activity of its users after they log off. All he could say was that it is universally understood that "people use cookies on the internet" that can track users between sessions. Facebook does that for a number of reasons, including security and measuring the effectiveness of ads, Zuckerberg said, maintaining that users prefer relevant ads to random ones.NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden had something to add to that revelation.Though Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg floated the idea of a subscription-based ad-free service, Zuckerberg said that his top commitment was to the "social mission" of connecting as many people as possible and that selling ads is the only business model that supports doing so."I come in peace," joked Senator John Kennedy (R-Louisiana), proceeding to lecture Zuckerberg about how obtuse Facebook's terms of service (TOS) and privacy policies are.Zuckerberg admitted at multiple points during the hearing that most users have not actually bothered to read the legalese, but insisted that the "inline controls" of what people can see on the platform are more than good enough to count as user control over their data.