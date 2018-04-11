© UnivNantes / YouTube

The world's first 3D-printed house has been unveiled in the French city of Nantes. The first tenants of the groundbreaking public housing property are scheduled to move in by June.The robot uses a special polymer material that should insulate the 95-square-meter (1000-square-foot), five-room house for a century."Is this the future? It's a solution and a constructive principle that is interesting because we create the house directly on site and in addition thanks to the robot, we are able to create walls with complex shapes," Benoit Furet, a professor who worked on the project, told Reuters.Further 3D-printed building projects are underway in the city of Nantes, including a housing estate and a public reception building.