Amateur war-crimes investigator and full-time blogger at the Bellingcat website, Eliot Higgins, has turned down an invitation to debate a prominent MIT physicist on the issue of chemical-weapons use in the Syrian conflict.Journalist Aaron Mate attempted to set up a debate between Higgins and Theodore Postol, professor emeritus of Science, Technology, and International Security at MIT, a month ago.Higgins' own work involves 'investigating' war and conflict from the comfort of his home in England.Mate confirmed in a separate tweet that Postol had agreed to the debate, but Higgins continued to lob insults, calling the professor a "war-crime denialist" who doesn't even have a "basic understanding" of the material with which he works.The prospect of a debate between Higgins and Postol resurfaced on Twitter in recent days in light of the latest alleged chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma.Independent journalist Caitlin Johnstone challenged Higgins about his reasons for turning down the debate with Postol. Johnstone wanted to know why exactly an MIT professor was not worth Higgins' time, given that he spends quite a lot of his time arguing with random people on Twitter.Other tweeters chimed in on the debate - some defending Higgins and others slamming him for his "garbage propaganda," and asking him to prove his claim that Postol is an "idiot" by being brave enough to actually debate him.One could easily surmise that Higgins feels more in his comfort zone on Twitter than he would being challenged by an MIT physicist on camera. Why that might be is anyone's guess.