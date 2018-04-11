© Sputnik/ Igor Ageenko



Six people were killed on Wednesday in a crash of a Mi-8 helicopter in the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, a source in local emergencies services told Sputnik.the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.A spokesperson of the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik that the investigators had already been already deployed to the scene."The helicopter crashed in the city at the Antennaya street." the in the regional emergencies services said.The chief doctor of the local hospital told Sputnik that no one survived in the accident, while Aleksander Vitko, the health minister of the Khabarovsk Territory, told Sputnik that the medical workers had been engaged in identification of victims.