1. We should stay the hell out of Syria, the "rebels" are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS?ZERO



2. Remember, all these 'freedom fighters' in Syria want to fly planes into our buildings.



3. @walaa_3ssaf No, dopey, I would not go into Syria, but if I did it would be by surprise and not blurted all over the media like fools.



4. If we are going to continue to be stupid and go into Syria (watch Russia), as they say in the movies, SHOOT FIRST AND TALK LATER!



5. Let the Arab League take care of Syria. Why are these rich Arab countries not paying us for the tremendous cost of such an attack?



6. What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval.

7. AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA - IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING!



8. Russia is sending a fleet of ships to the Mediterranean. Obama's war in Syria has the potential to widen into a worldwide conflict.



9. Many of the Syrian rebels are radical jihadi Islamists who are murdering Christians. Why would we ever fight with them?



10. If Syria was forced to use Obamacare they would self-destruct without a shot being fired. Obama should sell them that idea!



11. President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your "powder" for another (and more important) day!



12. Don't attack Syria - an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again!



13. Obama must now start focusing on OUR COUNTRY, jobs, healthcare and all of our many problems. Forget Syria and make America great again!



14. We should stop talking, stay out of Syria and other countries that hate us, rebuild our own country and make it strong and great again-USA!



15. The so-called 'moderate' Syrian rebels pledged their allegiance to ISIS after Obama's address. We should not be arming them!



16. So Obama wants to bomb ISIS in Iraq & arm them in Syria? What is he doing!



17. Do you believe that Obama is giving weapons to "moderate rebels" in Syria.Isn't sure who they are. What the hell is he doing. Will turn on us.

Before he became US President, Donald Trump stated on multiple occasions that the United States should NOT bomb Syria.What happened to the Trump of 2013-2014? Where did that guy go?Unfortunately, as POTUS, Trump has been swallowed up by the very swamp he promised to drain.