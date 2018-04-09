Puppet Masters
Viktor Orban wins Hungarian election by a landslide, secures third term as prime minister
RT
Sun, 08 Apr 2018 03:02 UTC
"We have won... Hungary has won a great victory," Orban told a crowd of cheering supporters at a Sunday night rally, who responded by spontaneously singing the country's national anthem.
According to preliminary results of Sunday's parliamentary election, the incumbent Prime Minister's Fidesz party secured over 48 percent of the vote. The far-right Jobbik party received roughly 20 percent in the early results, while the Socialists are looking to come in third, with roughly 12 percent.
With more than 90 percent of votes counted, the Fidesz party is expected to take 134 seats out of the parliament's 199. The far-right Jobbik party will secure roughly 26 seats.
Following Orban's victory speech, Jobbik's leader, Gabor Vona, announced that he will resign following his party's defeat. "Once again Fidesz has sadly won," he told his supporters on Sunday night, according to the Guardian.
The Socialist Party President Gyula Molnar also announced his resignation following the vote. "We regard ourselves responsible for what happened, [and] we have acknowledged the decision of voters," he told party supporters.
The prime minister's campaign has been centered on anti-immigration policies. "High turnout has cast aside all doubts," Orban noted on Sunday night, after election officials announced a 68 percent poll attendance of some 8.3 million eligible voters.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- There is slowly building anger in the UK at the Government's obvious bungling of the Skripal case
- Flashback Best of the Web: Local medic writes The Times: "No patients have experienced symptoms of nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury"
- Flashback Best of the Web: Trump in December 2016: 'We Will Stop Toppling Foreign Regimes'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Syrian Army finds militants' chemical weapons workshop in Eastern Ghouta
- Flashback: Russian military warns of terrorists planning chemical attack on E Ghouta residents
- Flashback: Reports allege White Helmets planning false flag chemical attack to be blamed on Syrian gov't
- Flashback: Terrorists claim Syrian Army conducted chlorine gas attack after Syrian intelligence warns of imminent false-flag
- Flashback: Russia warns that militants in Syria are preparing false-flag gas attack against civilians
- Flashback Best of the Web: Russian MoD gives warning: US is preparing a chemical false flag attack in Syria to justify illegal airstrikes
- Strengthening your moral compass in the midst of a disintegrating society
- Endless illegal wars, terrorism, unaccountable ministers - The UK is a rogue state
- Astronauts including Buzz Aldrin pass lie detector test over UFO sightings
- Trump tells Baltic leaders they're "kinda stupid" for not getting along with Russia
- Syrian T-4 airbase in Homs province hit by airstrikes - UPDATE: Israel did it
- MSM Napalm Propaganda in Syria: Vanessa Beeley's visit to rebel 'Chemical Weapon' sites in Eastern Ghouta
- Looks like the future ain't what it used to be
- The reasons why a dollar collapse is inevitable
- Paris: Macron, Trump exchange information 'confirming' chemical weapons use in Douma
- Viktor Orban wins Hungarian election by a landslide, secures third term as prime minister
- Iran pursues building of major new trade route with Iraq, Syria and Lebanon reaching to Mediterranean Sea
- Flashback Best of the Web: Trump in December 2016: 'We Will Stop Toppling Foreign Regimes'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Syrian Army finds militants' chemical weapons workshop in Eastern Ghouta
- Flashback: Russian military warns of terrorists planning chemical attack on E Ghouta residents
- Flashback: Reports allege White Helmets planning false flag chemical attack to be blamed on Syrian gov't
- Flashback: Terrorists claim Syrian Army conducted chlorine gas attack after Syrian intelligence warns of imminent false-flag
- Flashback: Russia warns that militants in Syria are preparing false-flag gas attack against civilians
- Flashback Best of the Web: Russian MoD gives warning: US is preparing a chemical false flag attack in Syria to justify illegal airstrikes
- Endless illegal wars, terrorism, unaccountable ministers - The UK is a rogue state
- Trump tells Baltic leaders they're "kinda stupid" for not getting along with Russia
- Syrian T-4 airbase in Homs province hit by airstrikes - UPDATE: Israel did it
- MSM Napalm Propaganda in Syria: Vanessa Beeley's visit to rebel 'Chemical Weapon' sites in Eastern Ghouta
- Paris: Macron, Trump exchange information 'confirming' chemical weapons use in Douma
- Viktor Orban wins Hungarian election by a landslide, secures third term as prime minister
- SOTT Focus: Chemical Cover-up Continues: British Consider 'Disappearing' Skripals Somewhere in The Anglosphere
- SOTT Focus: The Good Friday Massacre: World...We Are All Palestinians, Now!
- Not buying it: 'Syria gases own people just as Trump mulls withdrawal?' Journalists question Douma 'chem attack'
- Best of the Web: A Syrian 'gas attacks' timeline - Notice the pattern?
- Stymied by wall funding, Trump sends troops to US-Mexico border
- Trump: If Saudis want US troops to stay in Syria, Saudis need to pay
- Hamza bin Laden vows to 'redistribute the riches' of Saudi Arabia to the poor, calls for uprising
- There is slowly building anger in the UK at the Government's obvious bungling of the Skripal case
- Flashback Best of the Web: Local medic writes The Times: "No patients have experienced symptoms of nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury"
- Looks like the future ain't what it used to be
- The reasons why a dollar collapse is inevitable
- Iran pursues building of major new trade route with Iraq, Syria and Lebanon reaching to Mediterranean Sea
- American celebrity scandals: If adults won't grow up, nobody will
- John Helmer writes letter to Salisbury Hospital regarding Yulia Skripal
- Islamist group Jaysh al-Islam admits using banned weapons against Kurds in Aleppo
- "Bureaucratic tricks": Niece of Yulia Skripal refused visa, recent phone call with her was strange
- City of Detroit to resume brutal policy of mass water shutoffs
- Nine major studies reveal US anti-drugs program DARE may actually make problem worse
- 4 years ago, hundreds of protesters proved that armed Americans can take a stand against the US Gov't—and win
- Slight shocker: NYT stops being stenographer for Israel for a day
- Regarding the news, America is in a state of 'pure polarization' says physicist
- Trends reversing: This is the turning point
- Martin Luther King: The government took away his right to defend himself with a gun
- Couple spied on, raided, kidnapped by feds over peaceful posts questioning the government
- France: Major strikes challenge Macron's right-wing reforms
- The US should cut ties with war criminal Israel - a special relationship born in hell
- Christian values on sodomy and abortion surge In Russia - 83% reject homosexuality in poll
- March 1952: U.S. dropped plague-infected fleas on North Korea
- The rape of Russia: The CIA's Yeltsin coup d'état
- 3,000 year old drawing of god found in Sinai could undermine our entire idea of Judaism
- Scientists are starting to care about cultures that talk to whales. Why?
- DNA from unknown ancestor lingers in Africa's Yoruba tribe
- The American Mission and the 'Evil Empire': The Crusade for a 'Free Russia' since 1881
- Archaeologists discover 50 new Nasca lines and dozens of other enigmatic geoglyphs using high definition drone cameras
- Flashback: Secret report reveals how the Nazis planned a Fourth Reich
- The story behind Moscow's nuclear missile shield
- Could Vietnam have been a holocaust for Zion?
- Flashback: 1967 war: How Israel came to occupy and oppress the whole of Palestine
- World's largest dinosaur unearthed in Scotland
- The Medieval warm period and how grapes grew where polar bears now roam
- How the US Navy poisoned San Franciscans in 1950 chemical weapons experiment, killing one
- A brief history of Israeli terror in Palestine
- The destruction of ancient Rome - The barbarians were not responsible
- Professor John Erickson: 'Edinburgh Conversations' with Russians
- Built to last! The roads of Ancient Rome
- Powerful men have left a genetic mark on humanity
- Russophobia, the Jewish Lobby and the Armenian holocaust
- Transcranial direct current stimulation devices: How brain stimulation can boost memory if paired with learning
- Scientists have found bowhead whales mating songs are as complex as jazz music
- A surprising meteorite discovery points to early solar system chaos
- Massive hole in Sun's atmosphere, magnetic storms possible - NASA
- The mission to decode the DNA of all life on Earth
- South Korean University may start a killer-robot apocalypse
- Elon Musk states that developments in AI likely to make an 'immortal dictator'
- Ancient cold front sweeping 'relentlessly' across Perseus galaxy cluster
- Brain scans reveal psychopathic brains are wired to go after rewards no matter the cost
- Mississippi floods are the biggest in 500 years - and human intervention may be partly to blame
- Scientists discover a dozen new black holes at centre of Milky Way
- Building a machine that breaks the laws of thermodynamics
- Scientists in Russia uncover part of enzyme linked to 'immortality' and cancer
- Some Amazon Key features, including keyless entry, remote lock and unlock, go nationwide
- Team of astronomers find 72 bright and fast explosions
- Study finds modern human viruses millions of yrs old, can be traced to first-ever animals
- Diamond batteries made of nuclear waste can generate power for thousands of years
- Mystery of how birds navigate is solved: Researchers discover eye proteins that allow them to SEE the Earth's magnetic field over their normal vision
- New mind-reading device can translate brainwaves into words
- DARPA developing method to put injured soldiers into suspended animation to make more time until help arrives
- Spring weather in Scotland set to be coldest for 39 years as more snow expected to hit
- Dozens of geese fall from the sky into Idaho Falls parking lot during severe hailstorm
- Lightning bolt kills woman, injures 4 others in White Springs, Florida
- Is the Pacific Ring of Fire becoming more active?
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: China crop zones freeze, strange arrow hail and snow abounds in Northern Hemisphere
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Cathedrals in snow UK, lenticular clouds glow and feet more of snow for Europe
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Baseball games delayed by Global Warming and winter continues across the Northern Hemisphere
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Northern hemisphere snowfall totals upward trend and Slovenia buried again
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: North Atlantic icebergs expected until late JUNE, Arctic still -30C and icebergs in shipping lanes
- Unseasonally cold and snowy weather hits areas of China
- Strange trumpet sounds recorded in the skies of Hawaii
- Floods in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina after record rain
- Papua New Guinea highlands hit by very shallow magnitude 6.5 earthquake
- Another major eruption at Mount Sinabung, Indonesia
- Expected flooding: Yosemite National Park campsites closed before storm
- Eerie sounds recorded in the skies Bellbrook, Ohio
- Record snow for numerous communities at Glacier National Park, Montana
- Major storm bringing an "atmospheric river" to San Francisco - months worth of rain expected, temporary flood barriers erected
- Schweitzer ski resort in Idaho breaks all-time record with over 34 feet of snow
- Eight tornadoes touch down across the Heartland
- Bright meteor fireball spotted over southern Spain
- Sonic boom, flash of light caught on home security camera in Cleveland, Ohio
- Sky-watcher videotapes big, bright and loud meteor fireball in NE Alberta, Canada
- Mysterious light, loud boom startles residents in San Jose, California
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball's flight across Colorado sky
- White ball with green halo over France
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- A brief history of the peanut allergy epidemic
- Glyphosate herbicide linked to shorter pregnancies
- Berberine: A powerful remedy - may ease symptoms of anxiety and depression
- New therapeutic opportunities from an ancient herb: A detailed list of the benefits of CBD oil
- Lauren Slater: The frustrating inadequacy of antidepressants
- Xenoestrogens - What are they?
- A Common Vitamin Deficiency Linked to Depression in Women
- Biohacking: IV drips, vitamin shots and a daily freeze at -292 degrees
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Let's Talk About Estrogen
- Why Americans are avoiding going to the doctor
- CDC warns of new antibiotic-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' in every US state
- 90 percent of Americans eat garbage
- Digital Pills: Are you ready?
- Could walking be the solution to your physical and mental health problems?
- Physicians follow a script: Cookbook medicine and mandatory vaccination
- Forget serum cholesterol: Why your Omega-3 blood level is a better predictor of mortality
- Clear evidence found of phone radiation causing tumors in rats
- 412,000 deaths each year may be attributed to lead exposure in the United States
- CRISPR9 Gene-Editing dangers cause a firefight
- Gut feelings: New insights on mental health, depression & anxiety
- Strengthening your moral compass in the midst of a disintegrating society
- The idea that we each have a 'learning style' is bogus
- According to science, reading books should be your priority
- Free-range children? Unstructured play is critical for kids & their brain development
- People who are depressed have difficulty appreciating or recalling positive experiences
- Can DNA be reprogrammed with words?
- Three visualization exercises that are more vivid than meditation
- Why most psychology research is BS, and what you need to do to optimize your life
- People with high IQ are better at cooperating with others
- Seeing what's unseen about yourself and how to conquer self awareness blind spots
- What's really going on when we die?
- Why it's right and necessary to let boys be boys
- In search of utopia for lobsters
- A wise Easter message: How to face suffering
- 'Rise in possessions' leads Vatican to hold exorcist training course
- What happens when social psychologists cry wolf
- The happiest teenagers only use digital media less than an hour a day
- The symbiotic relationship of ideological possession with its host
- Sleep on it before making a big decision, says science
- Sad introverts make the best psychologists
- Astronauts including Buzz Aldrin pass lie detector test over UFO sightings
- Argentinian pilot films close encounter with UFO's passing dangerously close to his private plane
- Independent witnesses report silent ghost plane over Ripley, UK which 'turned the sky dark'
- Pilots in separate aircraft report seeing a UFO over Arizona
- Video emerges of UFOs speeding past rescue helicopter
- The skeletal remains of giants found all over the world
- Aborted fetus or mystery Alien?
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Hot springs lower stress in Japan's bathing monkeys
- Invasion of the time travelers
- 'Get over it' says Netanyahu after the most recent killing of Palestinians
- Story about an office lunch thief told in Tweets
- Here we go again....Passage in the Bible predicts the world will end in 2018!
- Smoking elephant captured on camera lighting up jungle cigarette
- '#HimToo': Jesus Christ was a victim of sexual abuse when he was stripped to be crucified - university academic
- "Respect my privacy" pleads Zuckerberg
- Object of affection: Meet the people 'married' to bizarre things
- Stephen Carter's 12 sci-fi rules for life
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
Quote of the Day
Never believe anything until it has been officially denied.
- Claude Cockburn
Recent Comments
I'll share some of my tips starting with the toughest.! I stopped paying income taxes. But hey! I stopped working too! :) I live with about...
THE WORLD IN A NUTSHELL @binra: The world is a nutshell and the nuts are trying to get out. It could be that some nuts are ready and some are not....
Spare a thought for the Times et al; they're working overtime to contain The Lie: [Link]
THE FAT OF THE LAND Yes indeed, Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal. We, who are entering our twilight years, fondly remember the old days...
Insofar as envision a 'future', we can see that our 'future' is a remodelling of a past that serves a hidden present agenda - that is - it...
Comment: Another clear democratic result in eastern Europe today with Viktor Orban's re-election. Meanwhile all western European countries' elections in the last couple of years have returned hung parliaments or shaky coalition governments.