© Bandar Algaloud / Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court / Handout via Reuters



Technology titans Google, Thiel feature in Saudi Prince's visitSaudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wrapped up a whirlwind tour of technology titans on Friday, part of a three-week US visit focused on economic opportunities to diversify the oil-rich nation.The Saudi delegation visited several Silicon Valley corporate campuses, including Apple and Facebook. But two industry players stood out on the schedule: Alphabet's Google and Peter Thiel, the billionaire venture capitalist who advises President Donald Trump.In addition to Facebook, where Mr Thiel sits on the board, the Saudi delegation visited data-analysis startup Palantir Technologies and a trio of investment firms created by Mr Thiel: Clarium Capital, Valar Ventures and Founders Fund. Mr Thiel is chairman and co-founder of Palantir."Discussions concentrated on creating an attractive environment for emerging companies with innovative products," Saudi Arabia's embassy said in a statement. A representative for Mr Thiel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.Prince Mohammed, known as MBS, also visited Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California, where he met founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin as well as Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, according to the Saudi embassy.A photo from Thursday shows the Crown Prince with the Google leaders and other executives including Diane Greene, chief executive of the cloud business; Jeff Dean, head of artificial intelligence; policy chief Leslie Miller and Hiroshi Lockheimer, who runs Android.The Saudi delegation checked out another part of Alphabet: its driverless car business Waymo. A Chrysler Pacifica self-driving minivan from Waymo led a motorcade of hulking, black SUVs in Mountain View on Thursday, according to images viewed by Bloomberg. Waymo often gives visiting officials rides in its autonomous vehicles. A Waymo spokesman declined to comment.