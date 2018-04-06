© Yuri Gripas / Reuters

US democracy is being degraded as Washington is using all means to maintain its global hegemony, even those measures that harm the American people, Moscow has said, reacting to the new round of anti-Russian sanctions."The American democracy is clearly being degraded. [Its only] desire is to ensure by all means that US global hegemony remains, including pressuring countries that conduct an independent line and speak [with] their own voice, unlike Washington's NATO allies," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement."There is a feeling that we are witnessing the re-birth of America," the Foreign Ministry said, pointing out thatThe seizure of Russian diplomatic facilities in the US has demonstrated that "the right to private property, once sacred for Americans, has become an empty phrase," the ministry said. "Washington actually has enlisted itself among the enemies of free trade and fair competition" by using sanctions to achieve its goals in foreign markets, it added.