A 46 year-old German woman was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for the willful homicide of her two newborn babies. She put the babies in a freezer, and kept their bodies there for 10 and 14 years respectively.The frozen corpses were discovered in January at the woman's apartment in Benndorf, a village of 2,000 residents in eastern Germany, after her partner raised the alarm."What I did is serious. I have to be punished for it," she told the court in Halle, where she was prosecuted, Mitteldeutschland Zeitung reported