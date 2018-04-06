Louise Pietrewicz
Louise Pietrewicz's family finally has some closure.
I'm happy. I'm sad. I'm angry. I want to smack somebody." Such is the reaction of a daughter to confirmation that the body of her mother, missing some 50 years, has been found buried beneath the home of her late boyfriend, a married police officer, per Newsday. After emptying her bank account, 38-year-old Louise Pietrewicz vanished from her family's Long Island farm in October 1966.

Her daughter, Sandy Blampied, was then only 11, reports the Washington Post. "I gave her a hug and a kiss before I left for school, and I bet that was the day he killed her," Blampied now tells the Times Herald-Record of one-time Southold police officer William Boken, who died in 1982. An early suspect, per ABC 7, Boken's conviction for beating his wife landed him in a psychiatric hospital, and no further questioning was done.

But then a Suffolk Times investigation published in October brought renewed interest to the case. Boken's former wife-who had no contact with Boken in the 14 years prior to his death-then directed police to the basement of the Southold home the couple occupied at the time of Pietrewicz's disappearance, saying a body had been buried there, reports the Suffolk Times.

Seven feet beneath the dirt basement, authorities on March 19 discovered a skeleton wrapped in burlap. DNA tests confirmed it to be Pietrewicz's. "I just broke down and cried," Blampied says of learning the news late Wednesday. Blampied tells the Herald-Record that the Suffolk County medical examiner will try to determine Pietrewicz's cause of death next week.