The Russia-led Eurasia Economic Union is spreading its wings and gaining strength, with some key projects, big players and big plans in the pipelineAs presidents Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Ankara for a second Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on the future of Syria, Moscow hosted its 7thInternational Security Conference attended by defense ministers from dozens of nations.A more graphic illustration of the synchronicity drive towards Eurasia integration would be hard to find.Even before the meeting the Global Times stressed the point that non-stop Russia demonization coupled with the now rolling US-China trade war will only strengthen the "special character" partnership.And then Iran's Defense Minister, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, expanded the scope, saying "foreign plans" related to security in the Middle East would inevitably fail - they must be hatched within Southwest Asia.The first Russia-Iran-Turkey trilateral meeting on Syria was in Sochi on November 22 last year. Sochi led to the formation of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress and a 150-strong committee tasked to draft a new constitution for Syria. All these procedures essentially follow guidelines established by the 2012 Geneva peace process. Even the UN praised Sochi as "an important contribution to a revived intra-Syrian talks process."For the Ankara meeting, the foreign ministers of Russia (Sergey Lavrov), Iran (Mohammad Javad Zarif) and Turkey (Mevlut Cavusoglu) met in Astana in early April to prepare the terrain.The final joint statement is unmistakable, emphasizing their common commitment to the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Syria.The Russia-Iran-Turkey strategy on Syria, incrementally developed in Astana, established a delicate balance of de-escalation zones - the Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta, Idlib, Homs and the Syrian-Jordanian border - and humanitarian corridors, allowing scores of civilians to leave war zones, especially in the case of Ghouta.So-called "moderate rebel" remnants were dispatched to Idlib. Damascus is free from shelling.The fact that the SAA-Russia offensive in eastern Ghouta happened in parallel to the neo-Orwellian Operation Olive Branch by the Turks in the Kurdish canton of Afrin spells out a complex Russia-Iran-Turkey deal worked out in Astana - as diplomats confirmed to Asia Times.As much as Tehran may be exasperated by Turkish military incursions into Syria, by ordering Iranian commanders not to interfere in both eastern Ghouta and Afrin, Tehran made sure Ankara would not derail the extermination, and or transfer of jihadis threatening Damascus.- now the ultimate jihadi "moderate rebel" refuge, where Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which is connected to al-Qaeda, is fighting a Syrian Liberation Front backed by Turkey that also happens to harbor hardcore jihadis such as Ahrar al-Sham.Otherwise, the SAA, backed by Russian airpower, will embark on yet another bombing campaign, potentially adding extra hundreds of thousands of refugees to the 3.5 million already holed up inside Turkey's borders.Russia, "at the onset of the creation of the nuclear industry in Turkey," according to presidential aide Yury Ushakov, will start building Turkey's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu at a cost of $20 billion.Following a contract signed last December,earlier than expected, "at the request of our Turkish friends and partners," according to Putin.- with the overland segment about to receive a go-ahead permit from Ankara.Even as the ultimate target may be to convince NATO to de-escalate from Russia's western borderlands, or from the Cold War 2.0 Iron Curtain from the Baltic to the Black Sea,Ankara is deepening its business ties with both Pakistan, a full SCO member, and Iran, now on observer status and about to become a full member.And just like clockwork, an extra Russia-Iran integration node may be added as Tehran is expected to join the Russia-led Eurasia Economic Union (EEU) before the end of the year.From the start, Syria was a Pipelineistan war Ankara operates the Tariq bin Ziyad military base in Qatar. Iran and Qatar are deepening cooperation in South Pars -Stranger things have happened than foreseeing a pipeline finally being completed in the near future,With the prospect of Syrian reconstruction finally at hand,On the Russian front, Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak has confirmed that energy giants Lukoil and Gazprom Neft are already focused on rebuilding - and developing - Syria's badly damaged energy infrastructure, following a cooperation roadmap signed last February.The Russian companies have been invited to upgrade the Baniyas refinery and to build a new refinery in partnership with Iran and Venezuela.According to Syrian Prime Minister Wael al-Halqi,Previously, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad promised that nations which helped Syria fight terrorism "have the right to be at the forefront" of those restoring the country's economy.