© Jason Lee / Reuters

Beijing has sent a delegation to Russia to show Washington the unity of Russian and Chinese military forces and "support" Russia at the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security."The Chinese side came to let the Americans know about the close ties between the Russian and Chinese armed forces,"Wei said.It is General Wei's first foreign trip since he was appointed head of the Chinese Defense Ministry.Prior to the visit, the Chinese state-run Global Times newspaper published an article titled "Western pressure brings China and Russia closer."The NATO military buildup on Russia's doorstep has already "crossed the red line," according to Russian envoy to NATO Aleksandr Grushko. At the same time, Russia is at loggerheads with the US and EU over the poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK. The British blame-game over Russia's alleged involvement in the incident sparked tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats.Meanwhile, Beijing is engaged in an escalating trade row with Washington, which was triggered by US President Donald Trump's new steel and aluminum tariffs.It also vowed to take further countermeasures in the event of any new round of fare hikes against Chinese goods.The passage of US warships near the Chinese-claimed islands in the disputed waters has frequently been slammed as "provocations" by Beijing. The US Navy conducts frequent 'Freedom of Navigation' operations in the area, as Washington opposes the Chinese claims and its increased influence in the region.